Ampersand Capital Partners Establishes Portfolio Acceleration Team

WELLESLEY, Mass., Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ampersand Capital Partners is pleased to announce the formation of a dedicated team of in-house operating executives focused on accelerating value creation within the firm's portfolio. This Portfolio Acceleration Team ("PAT") will leverage best practices across the Ampersand portfolio in operations and infrastructure along with assisting in add-on acquisitions and integration activities.

Ampersand's Portfolio Acceleration Team is led by David Patteson who recently joined the firm as a Partner after working with Ampersand for five years as an Operating Partner. David has served as CEO of multiple successful life science tools and services companies over his career and contributed to the success of several Ampersand portfolio companies while an Operating Partner.

Joining David on the Portfolio Acceleration Team is Greg Magoon, who recently joined Ampersand as a Vice President. Greg has served as CFO of numerous public and private companies, including two prior Ampersand portfolio companies, and brings extensive financial and operating experience to this role.

Herbert Hooper, Managing Partner of Ampersand, commented, "We believe the Portfolio Acceleration Team will add significant value across the Ampersand portfolio, and we are very pleased to welcome David and Greg to their new roles."

Founded in 1988, Ampersand is a middle market private equity firm with more than $2 billion of assets under management dedicated to growth-oriented investments in the healthcare sector. With offices in Boston and Amsterdam, Ampersand leverages its unique blend of private equity and operating experience to build value and drive strong long-term performance alongside its portfolio company management teams. Ampersand has helped build numerous market-leading companies across each of the firm's core healthcare sectors. Additional information about Ampersand is available at www.ampersandcapital.com.

