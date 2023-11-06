Ampersand Capital Partners Named to Inc.'s 2023 List of Founder-Friendly Investors

WELLESLEY, Mass., Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second consecutive year, Ampersand Capital Partners was named to Inc.'s 2023 Founder-Friendly Investors list, which honors the private equity and venture capital firms with the best track records partnering with entrepreneurs. The list honors investment firms that remain actively involved with the businesses in which they invest and that have earned the trust of the entrepreneurs they support.

"Partnering closely with founders and entrepreneurs to help realize their vision is core to our values. To be recognized, yet again, as one of Inc.'s most founder-friendly investors is a testament to our commitment to growing innovative and successful healthcare companies," said Herb Hooper, Managing Partner at Ampersand Capital Partners.

To compile the list, Inc. went straight to the source: entrepreneurs who have sold to private equity and venture capital firms. Founders completed a questionnaire about their experiences partnering with private equity, venture capital, and debt firms and shared data on how their portfolio companies have grown during these partnerships.

"Now more than ever, founder-led companies need financing partners that offer guidance, expertise, and understanding—not just capital. These are the private equity, venture capital, and debt firms that have founders' backs when it comes to accelerating growth," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. Business Media.

Introduced in 2019, the Founder-Friendly Investors list quickly established itself as one of Inc.'s most resourceful franchises. It has become a go-to guide for entrepreneurs who want to grow their companies while retaining an ownership stake.

