Ampersand Launches Incremental Reach Capabilities for Television

Ampersand fortifies audience-first, multiscreen TV data assets to enable brandsto reach households or regions un-exposed or under-exposed to TV campaigns using Comcast, Cox, Charter and Altice deterministic data.

NEW YORK, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ampersand, the audience-first TV advertising sales and technology company, today announced the expansion of its existing relationships with leading cable and telecommunications companies, Charter, Comcast, Cox and Altice by launching incremental reach capabilities powered by its AND Platform.

Incremental reach enables Ampersand's clients to use Charter, Comcast, Cox and Altice aggregated viewership insights to target households that have been un-exposed or under-exposed to a national TV campaign or to target specific regions that have been un/under-exposed with a multi-DMA heavy-up. The AND Platform is a multiscreen TV planning, buying and measurement platform, launched at the beginning of 2020.

Ampersand has represented all of these providers for many years in the national spot marketplace, and in the last three years has expanded the partnerships to include national addressable. Ampersand also has the ability to use data insights across these television inventory owners to better plan, target, and measure their campaigns. AND accounts for the single largest source of TV inventory in the industry, encompassing linear, addressable and streaming TV inventory. The AND Platform provides marketers with reach across 80 million households, of which 52 million are addressable (more than 70% of all U.S. addressable households).

The AND Platform is the first data-driven, buy-side TV platform to centralize campaign planning and campaign measurement within a single interface, supporting both local and national TV investment strategies. Fueled by aggregated viewership insights from nearly 42 million households, and with a commitment to protecting personal information, the Platform drives improved audience-based, multi-screen campaign performance across the largest source of TV viewing within Ampersand's footprint.

"Marketers have historically shifted budgets to digital media to reach or bolster frequency for un-exposed and under-exposed traditional National TV viewers. Digital media alone is often inefficient and can add excess frequency to those already adequately reached via National TV," said Andrew Matero, Ampersand VP-Platform. "Ampersand solves this by offering incremental reach solutions across multi-screen TV inventory for every national advertiser to most efficiently increase reach enabled by scaled, deterministic data."

"Managing frequency on integrated campaigns has always provided challenges," said Altice President of News and Advertising, Keith Bowen. "We are excited to complement our existing initiatives in this space with the AND platform as we continue to deliver our clients new product innovation and game-changing outcomes."

"Improving how we drive incremental reach across multi-screen inventory is a key industry need and these new capabilities will greatly advance this mission," said James Rooke, General Manager, Effectv. "We're excited to be working with Ampersand to continue to drive innovation and scale for the industry."

About Ampersand

Ampersand is moving TV forward. As the industry'slargest source of combined multiscreen TV inventory and viewership insights, we are changing the way TV is bought and measured. Powered by aggregated and authenticated audience data insights from 42 million households, and with a commitment to protecting personal information, our AND Platform gives advertisers true audience first planning, scale in execution, and advanced measurement of their TV investments. Ampersand represents 80M households and over 70% of addressable households in the U.S. Whether a local or national advertiser, we help clients reach their unique target audience and deliver their stories – anytime, anywhere and on whatever device. Ampersand is owned by Comcast Corporation, Charter Communications, Inc. and Cox Communications. For more information, please visit Ampersand at www.ampersand.tv

About Altice

Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) is one of the largest broadband communications and video services providers in the United States, delivering broadband, video, mobile, proprietary content and advertising services to more than 5.0 million residential and business customers across 21 states through its Optimum and Suddenlink brands. The Company operates a4, an advanced advertising and data business, which provides audience-based, multiscreen advertising solutions to local, regional and national businesses and advertising clients. Altice USA also offers hyper-local, national, international and business news through its News 12, Cheddar and i24NEWS networks.

About Effectv

Effectv, the advertising sales division of Comcast Cable, helps local, regional and national advertisers use the best of digital with the power of TV to grow their business. It provides multi-screen marketing solutions to make advertising campaigns more effective and easier to execute. Headquartered in New York with offices throughout the country, Effectv has a presence in 66 markets with nearly 35 million owned and represented subscribers. For more information, visit https://www.effectv.com/.

SOURCE Ampersand