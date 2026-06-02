Ampersand Partners with Fandango and Kochava to Deliver Closed-Loop TV-to-Ticket Sales Solution for Theatrical Marketing

Studios can now plan, activate, and measure TV campaigns directly against verified ticket sales

NEW YORK, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ampersand, the audience-first TV advertising sales and technology company, today announced a new partnership with Fandango, the leading movie discovery and ticketing platform, and Kochava, the trusted attribution and measurement leader. This collaboration delivers a full-funnel, cross-screen theatrical advertising solution that combines precision audience creation, privacy-focused activation, and holistic attribution to connect TV exposure directly to ticket sales.

Ampersand, Fandango, & Kochava

Despite massive investments in video, studios still struggle to connect media exposure to ticket sales. Most solutions rely on modeled audiences and proxy key performance indicators (KPIs), leaving marketers without clear visibility into what drives box office results. The new Ampersand-Fandango-Kochava solution directly addresses this challenge, enabling studios to reach high-intent audiences and prove performance from TV exposure to verified ticket purchase.

"Movie marketing has not had this level of data-driven clarity," said Rachel Herbstman, VP of Data Innovation at Ampersand. "By unifying scale, intent, and attribution, studios can reach the right moviegoers, measure true performance, and maximize box office impact with confidence."

Built on unmatched scale and premium inventory and fueled by aggregated data and with a commitment to protecting personal information, Ampersand's addressable footprint reaches 62 million households across more than 165 brand-safe networks enabled through their owners Comcast, Charter and Cox, and partners Altice and Verizon. By combining Ampersand's footprint with Fandango's reach across 72% of moviegoers and up to 50% of U.S. box office transactions, studios can now activate against verified, high-intent audiences with unprecedented precision.

"Kochava is proud to help power a new standard for theatrical marketing measurement," said Seth Samuels, GM of Foundry Services at Kochava. "By connecting deterministic TV exposure to verified ticket sales in a privacy-safe way, this collaboration gives studios something they've long needed: clear, actionable insight into how premium television drives real box office outcomes. It's a major step forward in bringing true closed-loop accountability to TV advertising."

This is a new solution in the market that connects deterministic TV exposure directly to verified ticket purchases, bringing true closed-loop measurement to theatrical marketing. It provides studios with a turnkey solution that scales across release calendars, genres, and marketing needs while streamlining audience creation, activation, exposure tracking, and attribution reporting.

"For years, studios have had to piece together targeting, scale, and measurement across disconnected platforms," said Anton Fedorov, VP of Enterprise Business Development at Ampersand. "This changes that. We're bringing everything together, deterministic audiences, premium TV scale, and real box office outcomes, in a way the industry hasn't seen before."

The partnership provides studios with:

Deterministic audience creation: Leverage Fandango's SmartScore and custom micro-segmentation to reach high-propensity moviegoers

Closed-loop attribution: Match TV exposure insights to Fandango engagement and verified ticket purchases

Full-funnel optimization: Gain actionable insights to refine media investment and maximize box office impact

Privacy-focused activation at scale: Execute across premium TV with identity-accurate targeting and minimal waste

This partnership represents a fundamental shift in how theatrical campaigns are planned, executed, and measured, bringing the accountability and precision of performance marketing to the scale of premium television.

About Ampersand

Ampersand is Moving TV Forward™. As the industry's largest source of combined multiscreen TV inventory and viewership insights, Ampersand transforms the way TV is bought, measured, and optimized. Built on unmatched scale and premium inventory, Ampersand offers a brand-safe, addressable footprint powered by privacy-focused data from its owners, Comcast, Charter, and Cox, reaching 62 million households across more than 165 networks, with additional scale through partners Altice and Verizon. Ampersand helps advertisers reach their unique audiences anytime, anywhere, on any device.

About Kochava

Kochava is the premier provider of real-time data solutions powering outcomes across every marketing channel. Our offerings support the world's most performance-focused brands and platforms in achieving measurable growth. Through multi-touch attribution, modern marketing mix modeling, end-to-end campaign management, and AI-driven workflows, all backed by our acclaimed customer success team, Kochava helps clients verify results, predict what's next, and take informed action. With a culture of customer-driven innovation, dedication to data security, and the most powerful tools in the ecosystem, Kochava is trusted by top brands to measure what matters and action strategies for growth. Headquartered in the United States, the company has offices globally. For more information, visit www.kochava.com. Follow Kochava on LinkedIn, and Facebook and X.

About Fandango

Fandango digital network provides unrivaled, instant access to all things movies and TV, enhancing fan enjoyment across the entire entertainment journey. The portfolio serves more than 50 million unique visitors per month and includes leading online movie ticketer, Fandango, which tickets for 31,000 U.S. movie screens; world-renowned entertainment review site, Rotten Tomatoes; and Fandango at Home (previously Vudu), the on-demand streaming service offering the industry's best selection of 4K UHD titles and more than 250,000 new release and catalogue movies and next day TV shows.

SOURCE Ampersand