Ampio Pharmaceuticals Received Audit Opinion with Going Concern Explanation

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: AMPE) (the "Company" or "Ampio") today announced that, as previously disclosed in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, which was filed on March 27, 2024 with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the audited financial statements contained an unqualified audit opinion from its independent registered public accounting firm that included an explanatory paragraph related to the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. Further discussion is included in footnote 2 of the Company's financial statements included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K. This announcement is made pursuant to NYSE American LLC Company Guide Section 610(b), which requires public announcement of the receipt of an audit opinion containing a going concern paragraph. This announcement does not represent any change or amendment to the Company's financial statements or to its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023.

For more information, contact:

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Michael A. Martino

Chief Executive Officer

[email protected]

SOURCE Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.