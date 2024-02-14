Ampio Provides Update on Results from Pre-IND Enabling Studies

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: AMPE) (the "Company" or "Ampio"), a pre-revenue stage biopharmaceutical company focused on development of a potential treatment for osteoarthritis as part of its OA-201 program, today announced the efficacy results from recently completed nonclinical pre-IND enabling studies with OA-201, Ampio's only product development opportunity. Ampio reported that the efficacy results of these studies do not support an Investigational New Drug ("IND") submission which was anticipated in early 2025. Specifically, whereas previous smaller studies had demonstrated that OA-201 showed efficacy versus saline control to reduce pain and preserve cartilage in nonclinical models of osteoarthritis of the knee, the pain reduction benefit was not observed in the data from the recent set of preclinical studies which utilized a larger population of animal subjects.

"We believe we need to demonstrate a statistically significant improvement in both pain reduction and cartilage protection to support the IND and justify the capital necessary to complete the planned Phase 1/2 trial. The data from the larger nonclinical pain reduction trial simply do not support the same pain reduction benefit as was demonstrated in the earlier, smaller, proof-of-concept trials," said Michael A. Martino, Ampio's Chief Executive Officer.

The Company's management and the Board are currently assessing both internal and external options. The Company will be taking immediate actions to preserve its cash in order to be able to adequately fund any option identified by the Board.

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Located in Englewood, Colorado, Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is focused on the development of a potential treatment for osteoarthritis as part of its OA-201 program. The OA-201 development program is exploring Ampio's unique and proprietary small molecule formulation as a potential treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee ("OAK") and other joints.

