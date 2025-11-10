AMPLIFY Announces Diamond Sponsorship of Special Event Honoring the Honorable Judge Maxine Cheesman

Amplify for Lawyers

Nov 10, 2025, 08:00 ET

PALM BEACH, Fla., Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AMPLIFY, the leading intelligence-driven communications and legal-industry growth firm, is proud to announce its role as Diamond Sponsor for this year's special event honoring the Honorable Judge Maxine Cheesman, hosted by the Palm Beach County Justice Association.

The reception and awards ceremony will take place Thursday, November 20, 2025, from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM at The Belgrove Resort & Spa, located at 2020 Banyan Resort Way, West Palm Beach.

This annual celebration recognizes excellence in advocacy, legal professionalism, and service to the justice system. This year's honorees include:

  • Pursuit of Justice Award
    Andrew Harris — Harris Appeals P.A.

  • Rising Star Award
    Gabriel Isasi V — Lytal Reiter Smith Ivey & Fronrath

  • Paralegal of the Year
    Audrey Ziegler — Felice Trial Attorneys

"We are thrilled to support this evening honoring Judge Maxine Cheesman and celebrating outstanding legal professionals across Palm Beach County," said Matt Salvato, CEO of AMPLIFY. "At AMPLIFY, we believe in strengthening institutions that protect access to justice and elevate the voices of those who fight for fairness, accountability, and community safety."

"Our work exists at the intersection of innovation and advocacy," added Matthew Hughes, Chief Brand Ambassador at AMPLIFY. "Supporting this event reflects our commitment to uplifting our legal community and investing in the next generation of extraordinary public servants and trial advocates."

About AMPLIFY

AMPLIFY is a revolutionary boutique legal marketing and PR agency with one mission: to help law firms scale through story. Based in Palm Beach, New York, Miami, NY/NJ, Scottsdale, Boston, Minneapolis, and Montreal, we craft world-class narratives that build credibility and demand attention. Our work spans PR, earned and social media, powerful websites, and industry-leading video — all AI-optimized with a deep focus on how your firm will be found. For more information, visit https://www.amplifylaw.ai/.

Media Contact:
Bridget Mercuri
Public Relations and Earned Media Director
AMPLIFY
Phone: (908)-612-3515
Email: [email protected]

