AMPLIFY to Attend the 2025 Meadowlands Seminar®

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AMPLIFY is proud to announce its participation in the 2025 Meadowlands Seminar® , one of the nation's premier continuing legal education (CLE) events for plaintiff trial attorneys. Hosted by the New Jersey Association for Justice , the three-day seminar will take place November 19–21, 2025, at The Park Hotel at Meadowlands in East Rutherford, NJ.

This year's program brings together leading trial lawyers and legal professionals from across the country for an immersive educational and networking experience. Featuring 23 dynamic programs, the Meadowlands Seminar® is designed to enhance the practice of plaintiff trial attorneys through cutting-edge sessions on litigation strategy, ethics, client advocacy, and professional development.

As a strategic communications partner for law firms nationwide, AMPLIFY looks forward to connecting with attorneys, sharing insights on effective media strategy and brand positioning, and exploring how thoughtful PR can elevate a firm's visibility and credibility in today's competitive legal market.

"Our mission at AMPLIFY is to help trial lawyers tell their stories powerfully and authentically," said Matthew Hughes, Chief Brand Ambassador at AMPLIFY. "Events like Meadowlands are invaluable for deepening relationships and helping attorneys translate their courtroom excellence into public impact."

Attendees are encouraged to stop by the AMPLIFY booth to meet the team and learn more about how strategic public relations and AI optimization can strengthen a firm's reputation and client reach.

About AMPLIFY

AMPLIFY is a revolutionary boutique legal marketing and PR agency with one mission: to help law firms scale through story. Based in Palm Beach, New York, Miami, NY/NJ, Scottsdale, Boston, Minneapolis, and Montreal, we craft world-class narratives that build credibility and demand attention. Our work spans PR, earned and social media, powerful websites, and industry-leading video — all AI-optimized with a deep focus on how your firm will be found. For more information, visit https://www.amplifylaw.ai/ .

