AMPLIFY Named Finalist in Three Categories at the 2026 Golden Gavel Awards

MIAMI, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AMPLIFY, the boutique legal marketing and public relations agency redefining how law firms tell their stories, is proud to announce that it they have been selected as a three-time finalist for the 2026 Golden Gavel Awards , one of the industry's most respected honors for excellence in legal advertising and communications.

This marks AMPLIFY's third consecutive year earning Golden Gavel finalist honors. The agency previously won the 2024 Golden Gavel Award, solidifying its position as a creative leader in legal marketing.

This year, AMPLIFY earned finalist distinctions across three highly competitive categories:

Film, Video & Sound – Best TV Broadcast & Streaming Commercial (31–60 seconds)

AMPLIFY was recognized for its powerful commercial, " Why I Stay ," created for Troy Rafferty and Rafferty Domnick Cunningham & Yaffa (RDCY). The piece—produced and edited by Patrick Morris of AMPLIFY—delivers an emotional narrative centered on resilience, justice, and the commitment behind the work of Troy Rafferty and his community in Pensacola, FL. The commercial continues to resonate deeply with viewers and perfectly captures the heart of the RDCY brand.

Digital – Best Website Design

AMPLIFY was also named a finalist for its standout website, " AMPLIFY is the Future of Legal Marketing ," marking the second consecutive year the agency has been honored in this category. The site was expertly designed by Kyle Harrison of AMPLIFY and showcases the agency's innovative, tech-forward approach to legal industry branding, user experience, and storytelling.

General – Best Client Testimonial Ad

AMPLIFY earned two finalist recognitions in this category, underscoring the agency's ability to transform deeply personal client experiences into powerful, empathetic storytelling that honors both the families involved and the attorneys who fight for them.

Finalist: " Justice for Killian: The Epstein Law Firm's Fight for Accountability in Home Health Care "

A gripping testimonial following a family's search for answers after preventable failures in home health care. This piece highlights The Epstein Law Firm's relentless pursuit of accountability — and the profound impact justice can have on a grieving family.

Finalist: " The Danica Enyart Story: Turning Loss into Legacy "

Created in partnership with Rafferty Domnick Cunningham & Yaffa, this moving narrative captures a family's resilience after unimaginable loss. The story reflects RDCY's dedication to transforming tragedy into purpose by fighting for systemic change and honoring Danica's memory through justice.

A Team Powered by the Stories of the Attorneys and Clients We Represent

Behind every piece of work AMPLIFY produces are the extraordinary attorneys and clients who trust the agency to tell their stories. Their courage, advocacy, and humanity make it possible for AMPLIFY to create meaningful, compelling footage that resonates far beyond the legal industry. It is their real-world impact that inspires AMPLIFY's commitment to high-level creative excellence.

"Being recognized across video, digital, and testimonial storytelling captures exactly who AMPLIFY is," said Matthew Hughes, Chief Brand Ambassador at AMPLIFY. "We're grateful for the attorneys who trust us with their most important stories and proud of our team for continuing to elevate the standards of legal marketing."

Awards Event Details

The winners will be announced during the 2026 Trial Lawyers Summit at a special ceremony:

When: Tuesday, January 27, 2026

Doors Open & Cocktail Hour: 6:00 PM

Dinner & Awards Presentation: 7:00–9:00 PM

Where: Americana 4, Loews Miami Beach Hotel

About AMPLIFY

AMPLIFY is a revolutionary boutique legal marketing and PR agency with one mission: to help law firms scale through story. Based in Palm Beach, New York, Miami, New Jersey, Minneapolis, and Montreal, we craft world-class narratives that build credibility and demand attention. Our work spans PR, earned and social media, powerful websites, and industry-leading video — all AI-optimized with a deep focus on how your firm will be found. For more information, visit https://www.amplifylaw.ai/ .

Media Contact:

Bridget Mercuri

Public Relations and Earned Media Director

AMPLIFY

Phone: (908)-612-3515

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Amplify for Lawyers