AMPLIFY Proudly Sponsors the Pennsylvania Association for Justice's 2025 Fall Member Meeting

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AMPLIFY is pleased to share that they will serve as a sponsor of the 2025 Fall Member Meeting hosted by the Pennsylvania Association for Justice (PAJ). The event will take place October 15–16, 2025, at 530 William Penn Pl, Pittsburgh, PA 15219.

In addition to its event sponsorship, AMPLIFY is honored to support PAJ through its annual Justice Business Partners program. This program was created to strengthen and sustain PAJ's work in improving and preserving the civil justice system across the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

"As an agency committed to elevating legal voices and promoting access to justice, it is a privilege to partner with the PAJ," said Matthew Hughes, Chief Brand Ambassador of AMPLIFY. "We believe that communication and advocacy go hand in hand. Our sponsorship underscores our dedication to helping advance PAJ's mission and the vital work of trial lawyers in Pennsylvania."

The Fall Member Meeting will convene attorneys, advocates, and industry partners from across Pennsylvania to discuss legislative priorities, share best practices, and collaborate on ways to defend civil justice.

About the Pennsylvania Association for Justice (PAJ)

The Pennsylvania Association for Justice is a professional association of trial lawyers and civil justice advocates committed to protecting and improving the civil justice system in Pennsylvania. Through education, advocacy, and networking, PAJ works to ensure fairness and access to justice for all.

About AMPLIFY

AMPLIFY is a revolutionary boutique legal marketing and PR agency with one mission: to help law firms scale through story. Based in Palm Beach, New York, Miami, NY/NJ, Scottsdale, Boston, Minneapolis, and Montreal, we craft world-class narratives that build credibility and demand attention. Our work spans PR, earned and social media, powerful websites, and industry-leading video — all AI-optimized with a deep focus on how your firm will be found. For more information, visit www.amplifyforlawyers.com .

