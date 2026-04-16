AmplifyMD Names Health Tech Veteran Kurt Blasena as Chief Commercial Officer

Former Viz.ai and Digital Diagnostics executive to lead next phase of AmplifyMD's commercial growth

LOS GATOS, Calif., April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AmplifyMD, the leading AI-enabled, multispecialty platform for integrated virtual care, today announced that Kurt Blasena has joined the executive team as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). In this role, Blasena will lead the company's commercial strategy and execution as AmplifyMD accelerates its growth across hospitals and health systems nationwide.

Kurt Blasena, Chief Commericlal Officer, AmplifyMD

Blasena joins AmplifyMD with more than 20 years of experience scaling high-growth health tech companies, most recently as Chief Commercial Officer at Digital Diagnostics. Prior to that, he served as Chief Revenue Officer at Viz.ai, leading the commercial organization during a period of rapid growth from 2020 to 2024. Throughout his career, Blasena has built high-performing sales, marketing, and customer success teams, expanded go-to-market strategy, and helped healthcare technology companies scale globally.

"Kurt has repeatedly built commercial teams that turn promising technologies into category-defining businesses," said Meena Mallipeddi, CEO and Co-founder of AmplifyMD. "He brings deep experience helping innovative healthcare technology companies turn strong products and market opportunities into sustained growth. As AmplifyMD continues to expand rapidly, Kurt's experience and leadership will be instrumental in helping us write the company's next chapter."

Supporting AmplifyMD's Next Phase of Growth

As physician shortages, financial pressures, and demand for care continue to rise, health systems are increasingly seeking more scalable ways to extend specialist capacity across multiple facilities and reduce reliance on traditional staffing models.

"The most important technologies in healthcare are the ones that deliver measurable improvements in clinical outcomes and the way care is delivered," said Blasena. "AmplifyMD's capabilities are uniquely positioned to integrate AI across the virtual care workflow, helping health systems improve performance while increasing access to specialists. I'm excited to join a company that is not just improving virtual care, but helping define what the next generation of care delivery will look like."

AmplifyMD powers more than 400 clinical programs nationwide. Its EHR-integrated, AI-enabled platform helps health systems expand specialist capacity, improve operational performance, and achieve better clinical outcomes. Blasena joins AmplifyMD as healthcare organizations increasingly look to AI and automation to address workforce and access challenges.

About AmplifyMD

AmplifyMD is the leading AI-enabled, multispecialty platform for EHR-integrated virtual care. AmplifyMD enables hospitals and health systems to scale virtual coverage using their own medical staff, AmplifyMD's nationwide network of board-certified specialists, or a hybrid of both. By combining deep EHR integration with AI-driven workflow orchestration, the platform streamlines clinical documentation, care delivery, and billing to improve patient outcomes and operational efficiency. Learn more at AmplifyMD.com.

Media Contact:

Mary Miller

Sr. Director of Marketing, AmplifyMD

[email protected]

SOURCE AmplifyMD