AmplifyMD Secures "Best Overall Telemedicine Platform" Title for Second Consecutive Year in 10th Annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards

AI-enabled virtual care platform recognized for solving specialist shortages and streamlining hospital workflows at scale

LOS GATOS, Calif., May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AmplifyMD, the leading AI-enabled, multispecialty platform for EHR-integrated virtual care, has been named "Best Overall Telemedicine Platform" in the 10th annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards. This marks the second consecutive year AmplifyMD has received this honor for its category-leading innovation.

AmplifyMD Named Best Overall Telemedicine Platform MedTech Breakthrough Awards 2026

The MedTech Breakthrough Awards recognize excellence across the global digital health landscape. The 2026 program drew more than 5,000 nominations from companies around the world, with winners spanning leading healthcare, life sciences, medical device, and digital health organizations.

AmplifyMD helps hospitals and health systems expand specialty access, scale virtual coverage, and improve performance across high-need service lines, including TeleStroke, TeleNeurology, TelePsychiatry, Tele-Infectious Disease, and other inpatient and outpatient specialty programs.

The platform combines deep EHR integration, AI-driven workflow orchestration, and access to a nationwide network of board-certified specialists to make virtual specialty care easier to launch, manage, and scale. From case activation and assignment to data curation, documentation, communication, billing, and analytics, AmplifyMD streamlines the consult workflow so onsite teams can accelerate specialty care and remote providers can work twice as efficiently.

"Health systems are under increasing pressure to expand specialty access while making better use of limited physician capacity," said Meena Mallipeddi, co-founder and CEO of AmplifyMD. "AmplifyMD helps hospitals turn virtual care into a scalable operating model, connecting patients to the right specialists faster while reducing the operational burden on care teams. We are honored to be recognized by MedTech Breakthrough with this award for the second year in a row."

By bringing specialty expertise into the care workflow faster and making virtual programs easier to manage at scale, AmplifyMD supports key hospital goals, including:

Consistent delivery of high-quality specialty care

Minimized unnecessary patient transfers

Optimized patient throughput

Reduced length of stay (LOS)

Enhanced service line performance and ROI

"AmplifyMD has evolved from a versatile virtual care platform into a clinical operating system for specialty care," said Steve Johansson, managing director of MedTech Breakthrough. "As physician shortages continue to intensify, hospitals need more than fragmented telemedicine tools. AmplifyMD's orchestration layer automates care coordination, enabling the speed, efficiency, and scale needed to expand access to specialists. We are pleased to name AmplifyMD 'Best Overall Telemedicine Platform' for the second year in a row."

About AmplifyMD

AmplifyMD is the leading AI-enabled, multispecialty platform for EHR-integrated virtual specialty care. Hospitals and healthcare organizations use AmplifyMD to scale coverage through their own medical staff, AmplifyMD's nationwide network of board-certified specialists, or both. Purpose-built to orchestrate the full consult workflow, the platform streamlines activation, documentation, care coordination, and billing—helping organizations expand access, improve efficiency, and deliver better patient outcomes. Learn more at AmplifyMD.com.

Media Contact

Mary Miller

Senior Director of Marketing

AmplifyMD

[email protected]

SOURCE AmplifyMD