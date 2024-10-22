AmplifyMD Wins 2024 Rising Star Digital Health Hub Award

Virtual care innovator honored by Digital Health Hub Foundation for Health Equity

LOS GATOS, Calif., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AmplifyMD, the leading virtual care automation and care delivery platform, has won the 2024 Digital Health Hub Rising Star Health Equity award, presented by The Digital Health Hub Foundation at HLTH.

Winners of this prestigious annual competition were chosen by a distinguished panel of healthcare and venture capital experts for their ability to drive meaningful change with transformative solutions that deliver unique value in the industry. AmplifyMD stood out among more than 1,500 applicants for its innovative approach to virtual care.

"With specialty physician shortages on the rise, disproportionately impacting rural and underserved communities, the only way to sustainably increase access for all is to make remote care more efficient," said Meena Mallipeddi, AmplifyMD's Co-founder and CEO. "That's why we built a platform that makes it easier, more intuitive, and more productive for hospital staff and remote physicians to provide virtual care. It's an honor to be recognized in the Health Equity category as a Digital Health Hub Rising Star winner."

AmplifyMD drives efficiency for tens of thousands of virtual encounters each month, helping hospitals and clinics provide vital access to care whenever and wherever it is needed. Remote providers using AmplifyMD's AI-enhanced technology can work up to 2x more efficiently, helping to address the pressing physician shortage that has hit rural and underserved areas the hardest. The EHR-integrated platform supports over 15 specialties, including TeleStroke, general neurology, psychiatry, cardiology, infectious disease, hematology/oncology, and hospitalist medicine.

About AmplifyMD:

AmplifyMD is a seamlessly integrated virtual care solution redesigning how hospitals, clinics, and healthcare organizations deliver virtual care. The company's groundbreaking virtual care automation and care delivery platform uses data integrations, intelligent automation, and configurable workflows to make remote providers up to 2x more efficient – driving operational efficiencies, provider satisfaction, financial benefits, and better clinical outcomes.

About Digital Health Hub Foundation:

Our mission is to support the world's most innovative healthcare companies in scaling and growing. Since 2017, our 30,000-member community has been dedicated to fostering innovation, including early-to-late-stage healthcare companies, industry providers, payors, mentors, and investors. Through our annual awards, we bring together the healthcare industry to celebrate and validate the best of the best in health technology.

