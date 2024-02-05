Amplity Health Announces Leadership Changes

LANGHORNE, Pa., Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amplity Health, a leading global contract medical and commercial organization, announced today that it has appointed Chris Baker to the position of Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective immediately. Michael A. Griffith, Amplity founder and long-standing CEO, will transition to the role of Chairman of the Board of Directors as part of a deliberate succession plan. In this capacity, he will continue to support Baker and the leadership team, but with a primary focus on building the visibility and awareness of Amplity in the biopharmaceutical market.

"More and more, we are seeing a convergence between medical engagement and commercial engagement," says Griffith. "Chris brings significant leadership experience in large pharma commercial operations, contract research, and data to this role. Her background and track record of growth are unique and make her a great fit for Amplity. I am delighted to introduce Chris as our new CEO and look forward to supporting her as she works to accelerate our success."

"Amplity is a high-quality medical and sales engine positioned squarely where the market is heading: the intersection where clinical, medical affairs, and commercial biopharma teams are working tirelessly to accelerate and maximize launch effectiveness and patient access to life-saving oncology, rare disease, and specialty medicines," says Baker, who will also serve on Amplity's Board of Directors.

"We have the very best medical liaison and specialty sales talent to help drive physician and patient adoption," she continues. "By maintaining our focus on the highest quality personnel, and leveraging the right data to drive exceptional delivery, we will continue to expand our role as a trusted partner of choice to biopharma customers. I look forward to working with Mike, the Board, and our talented leadership team to achieve this vision."

According to Griffith, this transition takes place at an exciting point in Amplity's existence.

"Amplity currently has more than 90 medical and commercial programs under management in 41 countries, and started 2024 with 20% greater program backlog year over year," he says. "We have also strengthened our internal teams with the introduction of dynamic, new leaders. I look forward to partnering with Chris and the team to build on this success, while challenging our model to incorporate deeper, proprietary data-led solutions."

About Chris Baker

Baker joins Amplity from ICON plc where she was most recently the President of the Symphony Health division, a leading provider of high-value data, tokenization, and technology solutions for healthcare companies. Previously, Baker was the Executive Vice President and Global Head of Parexel's Clinical FSP outsourcing business. She also served as a Vice President at Pfizer where she held Sales and Marketing leadership positions including completing an Expat tour in South Africa. Baker earned her MBA from The University of Chicago's Booth School of Business and was a D1 volleyball player at Penn State University where she earned her bachelor's degree.

About Amplity

Amplity Health is a contract medical and commercial organization that employs over 1,000 highly credentialed colleagues in 41 countries. Amplity delivers tailored medical and commercial solutions that scale throughout the lifecycle of a drug. It is a global authority in scientific stakeholder engagement and go-to-market strategies, and is built upon a belief in the power of face-to-face interaction that nurtures trust with physicians, patients, and payers, and allows for the exchange of complex ideas. At Amplity, our ambition is to operate at scale while behaving like a boutique.

