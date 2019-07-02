Amplity Health Appoints Pravin Wilfred as Chief Technology Officer

YARDLEY, Pa., July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Amplity Health, the leading pureplay pharmaceutical commercialization service organization with a reputation as a true partner for its clients, today announced the appointment of Pravin Wilfred as Chief Technology Officer. In this role, Pravin will oversee Amplity's company's overall technology direction and development and will lead the technology, business systems, security, and infrastructure teams.

Pravin brings more than 20 years of expertise, leading business-technology transformations to Amplity, with experience in multi-million/multi-billion corporations through diligent executive management of business-technology, operations, team transformations and strategies. Most recently, Pravin held various roles as CIO/COO/SVP at HTA/Verra Mobility, where he helped lead the organizations through business-technology transformations, M&A activities as well as helping take the company public. Prior to that he held various director positions at Medco and Express Scripts where he led large technology teams building technology solutions for physicians.

"Amplity is at a critical point in its evolution and our technical capabilities are imperative to our continued growth. Our leadership team is focused on both business systems improvements as well as investment in technologies that will enhance our ability to create solutions tailored to the unique needs of our customers," said Amplity CEO Mike Griffith. "Pravin's leadership and expertise in business transformation and outstanding record of accomplishment as a thought leader in crafting and evolving technology strategies will be key as we continue to differentiate ourselves competitively and expand our client offerings."

"I am thrilled to join this incredibly experienced and passionate team, and to partner with such great leadership as we advance our technology capabilities in Healthcare," said Pravin. "I'm looking forward to bringing my experience and expertise in continuous process improvement, disruptive innovation, and design thinking to the Amplity team."

Pravin is based in New Jersey and holds M.S. and B.S degrees in Engineering from Southern Illinois University.

About Amplity Health

A true partner to global healthcare companies, Amplity builds transformational solutions by challenging boundaries and the status quo. Amplity has the expertise, infrastructure, and insights to help clients overcome any healthcare commercialization hurdle. With wide-ranging capabilities such as patient identification solutions, multichannel messaging, inside sales and service resourcing, field sales, campaign planning and execution, and more, Amplity has what it takes to maximize marketing efforts and set strategies up for success. For more information, visit www.amplity.com or follow @AmplityHealth on Twitter.

