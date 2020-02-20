Amplity Health Continues to Add Industry-Leading Talent to Its Team

YARDLEY, Pa., Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amplity Health, one of the world's leading pure-play pharmaceutical commercialization organizations with a reputation as a true partner for its clients, announced the appointment of three key roles. Joining the team are Becky O'Loughlin, Chief People Officer; Tracy Hervey, Chief Commercial Officer; and Morayea Pindziak, Global Head of Marketing & Communications.

"To stand up our business following the carve out from our former parent company, we made a commitment to invest in new, complementary capabilities and build out our team. We have followed through on both counts with the acquisition of RealHealthData—now Amplity Insights—announced earlier this month, and the addition of these leaders in their respective fields to the Amplity team," said Amplity Health CEO, Michael Griffith. "We are committed to building transformative strategies and solutions, partnering with clients to unlock their potential, and helping our team bring their best work to the table every day. These women are key to driving results across these areas for Amplity and fostering our continued evolution and growth."

O'Loughlin is charged with developing Amplity's people strategy, ensuring the organization continues to attract and retain top talent. Throughout her career, she has been accountable for managing organizational transformations that embrace team unification, professional development, and a strong corporate culture.

O'Loughlin brings more than 20 years of human capital experience and was most recently at Qurate Retail Group where she served as Senior Vice President of People. There she directed the enterprise people strategy and oversaw the delivery of people solutions globally across several retail brands including QVC, Zulily and HSN.

Hervey, an accomplished commercial executive with over 20 years of industry experience, is charged with driving the success of the entire commercial team across all of Amplity's capabilities, while playing a key role in setting strategy for the company's growth and expansion.

Most recently, Tracy served as Vice President, Global Accounts for ICON plc, where she was responsible for year-over-year growth in sales and for creating a global sales methodology program designed to drive sales growth and increase efficiency across the function. Prior to ICON, Tracy held leadership roles of increasing responsibility at both IQVIA and PPD, Inc., where she was also responsible for market & sales growth strategies, partnership conversions and expansion and building effective sales teams.

Pindziak takes the lead on Amplity's global marketing and communication strategy. With more than a decade of healthcare industry experience as the head marketing resource for various agencies and consultancies, she has built brands from the ground up. She is known for building cohesion internally, driving business impact with comprehensive strategies, and growing share of voice in the marketplace.

Pindziak joins from HealixGlobal, where she was Vice President, Marketing & Operations and she served as a key member of the leadership team with responsibility for marketing, communications, employee engagement and corporate culture.

Griffith added, "These important additions to Amplity Health will work hand-in-hand to build a stronger organization, inside and out, as we continue to expand our commercialization capabilities for bio-pharmaceutical manufacturers."

About Amplity Health

A true partner to global healthcare companies, Amplity builds transformational solutions by challenging boundaries and the status quo. Amplity has the expertise, infrastructure, and insights to help clients overcome any healthcare commercialization hurdle. With wide-ranging capabilities such as patient identification solutions, multichannel messaging, inside sales and service resourcing, field sales, campaign planning and execution, and more, Amplity has what it takes to maximize marketing efforts and set strategies up for success. For more information, visit amplity.com or follow @amplityhealth on Twitter and LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/amplity-health.

About Altamont Capital Partners

Altamont Capital Partners is a private investment firm based in the San Francisco Bay Area with more than $2.5 billion of assets under management. Altamont is focused on investing in middle market businesses where it can partner with leading management teams to help its portfolio companies reach their full potential. The firm's principals have significant experience building business success stories across a range of industries, including healthcare, consumer/retail, industrials, and financial services.

Media Contact:

Morayea Pindziak

215-525-9863

morayea.pindziak@amplity.com

Related Images

amplity-health-logo.jpg

Amplity Health Logo

becky-oloughlin.jpg

Becky O'Loughlin

Becky O'Loughlin, Chief People Officer, Amplity Health

tracy-hervey.png

Tracy Hervey

Tracy Hervey, Chief Commercial Officer, Amplity Health

morayea-pindziak.jpg

Morayea Pindziak

Morayea Pindziak, Global Head, Marketing & Communications

Related Links

Amplity Health

SOURCE Amplity Health

Related Links

https://www.amplity.com

