Amplity Health Study Identifies Clinical and Humanistic Burden of Alzheimer's Disease in the United States

Research presented at the 2024 International Society for Pharmacoeconomic and Outcomes Research (ISPOR) conference shows how the Amplity Health Insights™ Real-World Database enhances understanding of clinical decision-making

LANGHORNE, Pa. , May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amplity Health, a Contract Sales and Medical Outsourcing Partner, has used real-world point-of-care clinical data to reveal how symptoms and comorbidities experienced by individuals with Alzheimer's disease (AD) impact quality of life. Findings from this retrospective study, "Clinical and Humanistic Burden Associated With Alzheimer's Disease in the United States: An Analysis of Patient Characteristics, Treatment Patterns, and Quality of Life Using a Physician Notes Real-World Database," were presented on May 6th at ISPOR 2024 in Atlanta, GA.

Using the Amplity Health Insights™ Real-World Database researchers used natural language processing to search and analyze 60 million electronic medical records from nearly 120,000 healthcare providers at 40,000 inpatient/outpatient care sites across the United States.

In this study:

144,687 patients with AD were identified in the Amplity Health Insights Database, who were diagnosed between January 2003 through December 2024

Database, who were diagnosed between through Of the patients identified in the Database where comorbidities are mentioned, 83% had cardiovascular, 52% experienced metabolic, and 28% had psychiatric comorbidities

Of patients in the Database where symptoms are mentioned, depression (37%), anxiety (26%), aggression (21%), cognitive impairment (21%), and confusion (20%) were the most frequent

Of the records mentioning any quality-of-life parameter, falls (71%) were the most common

"The path to an AD diagnosis can be long, and by analyzing this real-world data, we were able to determine that these patients carry a considerable quality-of-life burden, which extends to their caregivers," says Dave Iwanyckyj, an Amplity Health Insights executive who is one of the authors for this study. "Furthermore, patients with AD suffer psychological symptoms years in advance of diagnosis and continue to experience these symptoms throughout their AD journey at higher rates post-diagnosis relative to the core disease symptoms of cognitive impairment and confusion."

"This study demonstrates how the analysis and aggregation of raw qualitative physician records provides a unique and valuable way to track the evolution of patients' symptoms against clinical decision-making in real-world clinical practice," says Chris Baker, CEO of Amplity Health. "Our aim is to use these data to identify barriers that prevent patients from accessing biomarker evaluation in AD and illuminate opportunities to improve care across diverse patient populations."

About Amplity Insights

Amplity Insights is Amplity Health's proprietary data offering, which provides solutions to clients' most elusive data challenges. By illuminating why healthcare practitioners make treatment decisions, our data solutions assist health economics and outcomes research, commercial, clinical, and data analytics teams in biopharma to rapidly move from hypothesis to impact. The mission of Amplity Insights is to maximize the utility of unstructured data by creating easy-to-use, state-of-the-art products and tools to empower leaders to serve patients better.

This includes an unparalleled database, the Xplore platform, and the AI-driven search tool, AskX . By applying modern data-science techniques to unstructured medical transcription records generated from healthcare provider-patient encounters, Amplity Insights can focus on refining the data necessary to tell the complete story of the patient's journey.

