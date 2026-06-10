Amplix Expands Florida Presence with Acquisition of RAS3 Communications and Consulting

NORWOOD, Mass., June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Amplix, a portfolio company of Gemspring Capital and a national provider of technology advisory services, including strategy, consulting, implementation, and managed services, announced today its acquisition of RAS3 Communications and Consulting ("RAS3"). The transaction represents Amplix's thirteenth acquisition since forming the platform in 2022 and further extends the company's growing footprint in Florida, where Amplix has established a strong regional presence through multiple acquisitions in recent years.

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Miami, Florida, RAS3 is a trusted technology advisor serving business clients across a broad range of industries in the South Florida market. RAS3 helps organizations navigate the complexities of IT procurement and make informed decisions across networking, CX, infrastructure, and communications. Through a consultative approach grounded in a deep understanding of each client's infrastructure, business requirements, and objectives, RAS3 identifies cost-effective technology solutions that support both near-term needs and long-term growth.

"RAS3 has spent more than two decades earning the trust of its clients, and its relationship-driven culture makes it a strong fit for Amplix," said Dan Gill, CEO of Amplix. "By joining Amplix, RAS3 clients will gain access to deeper practice expertise across CX, security, cloud, mobility, and emerging AI technologies, as well as in-house implementation and managed services. Together, we can expand the value RAS3 delivers while preserving the high-touch service and trusted relationships its clients rely on."

"At RAS3, we have always started by understanding our clients' environments and advocating for their best interests," said Richard Shellow, Founder and President of RAS3. "Joining Amplix allows us to build on that commitment. Our clients will gain access to deeper in-house expertise, a broader range of services, and the scale of a national platform, all while continuing to work with the team they know and trust."

Following the acquisition, RAS3's leadership and team will join Amplix, with operations continuing under the Amplix brand.

About RAS3 Communications and Consulting

Founded in 2001 by Richard Shellow, RAS3 Communications and Consulting is a trusted telecom advisory firm serving business clients nationwide. With partnerships spanning more than 125 leading carriers and service providers, RAS3 helps organizations simplify telecom procurement and make informed decisions across networking, CX, infrastructure, and communications. The firm's consultative, independent approach begins with a deep understanding of each client's technology environment, business requirements, and operational goals, enabling RAS3 to identify cost-effective solutions that drive measurable savings and improved business outcomes. For more information, visit www.ras3.com.

About Amplix

Amplix provides technology advisory services, including strategy, consulting, implementation, and managed services, to more than 3,500 clients nationwide, enabling data-driven technology decision-making and optimization. Amplix advisory services encompass strategy, consulting, implementation, and managed services in technology areas, including AI, cloud, infrastructure, security, unified communications, mobility, and business applications. Amplix is headquartered in Norwood, Massachusetts with over 275 employees in more than 20 states and Canada. For more information, visit www.amplix.com.

About Gemspring Capital

Gemspring Capital, a Westport, Connecticut-based private equity firm with $5.1 billion of capital under management, provides flexible capital solutions to middle market companies. Gemspring partners with talented management teams and takes a partnership approach to helping drive revenue growth, value creation and sustainable competitive advantages. Target companies have up to $2.0 billion in revenue and are in the business services, consumer services, financial and insurance services, healthcare, industrial, software, and tech-enabled services sectors. For more information, visit www.gemspring.com.

Contact: Zubin Malkani, [email protected]

SOURCE Gemspring Capital