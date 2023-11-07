Amplix Expands Portfolio with Acquisition of Trusted Advisor TNS Communications

News provided by

Gemspring Capital

07 Nov, 2023, 13:09 ET

NORWOOD, Mass., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amplix, a portfolio company of Gemspring Capital and a leading provider of technology advisory services and software, today announced the acquisition of substantially all of the assets of TNS Communications LLC ("TNS"). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2005 and based in Chichester, New Hampshire, TNS serves as a trusted advisor and resource to approximately 200 enterprise and SMB customers across various end markets. For nearly two decades, TNS has built a strong reputation in the New England market by delivering exceptional customer service and insight that informs critical IT optimization and technology spending decisions. 

Joe DeStefano, CEO of Amplix, commented, "TNS' customers will greatly benefit from Amplix's enhanced IT platform and capabilities, as well as our top-notch client success team. We see a number of compelling opportunities to introduce new advisory categories to TNS' client base and unlock added value for customers."

Pete Holtman and John Beggan, Co-Founders of TNS, shared, "We're confident that combining forces with Amplix's best-in-class, data-driven platform will provide our business with tremendous growth opportunities. Joe and the team share our customer-centric focus and we look forward to leveraging Amplix's support and resources to enhance our service capabilities. This partnership will accelerate value and growth for both TNS and Amplix, as well as our respective customer bases."

About TNS
TNS is a provider of technology advisory services and software to customers across multiple industries, serving as a trusted resource to its clients by enabling IT professionals to make more informed decisions to optimize technology spending. TNS' advisory services span connectivity, cloud telephony, cloud optimization, voice, and managed services. TNS is headquartered in Chichester, New Hampshire. For more information, visit www.4tns.com.

About Amplix
Amplix is a provider of strategic technology advisory, consulting, implementation, and managed services to more than 3,500 customers nationwide, enabling data-driven enhancements to technology decision-making and optimization. Amplix advisory services encompass customer experience, data connectivity, security, and managed services, cloud telephony, mobility, cloud optimization, business continuity, and data center solutions. Amplix is headquartered in Norwood, Massachusetts with over 150 employees in over 20 states and Canada. For more information, visit www.amplix.com.

About Gemspring Capital
Gemspring Capital, a Westport, Connecticut-based private equity firm with $3.5 billion of capital under management, provides flexible capital solutions to middle market companies. Gemspring partners with talented management teams and takes a partnership approach to helping drive revenue growth, value creation and sustainable competitive advantages. Target companies have up to $500 million in revenue and are in the aerospace & defense, business services, consumer services, financial and insurance services, healthcare services, industrial services, software and tech-enabled services, or specialty manufacturing sectors. For more information, visit www.gemspring.com.

CONTACT: Zubin Malkani ([email protected]) or Dan Gill ([email protected])

SOURCE Gemspring Capital

Also from this source

Amplix Expands Portfolio with Acquisition of Florida-Based Trusted Advisor nQuery Communications

Amplix, a portfolio company of Gemspring Capital and a leading provider of technology advisory services and software, today announced the acquisition ...

Gemspring Capital-Backed Security 101 Acquires Advance Security Integration

Security 101, a portfolio company of Gemspring Capital and a national provider of full-service commercial security solutions, announced today that it ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Acquisitions, Mergers and Takeovers

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.