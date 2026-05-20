AMPLĒO ACQUIRES CRUNCHFIRM, DEEPENING FRACTIONAL FINANCE CAPABILITIES FOR VENTURE-BACKED STARTUPS

The acquisition brings specialized venture and growth-stage finance expertise into the Amplēo platform, giving startup clients access to a deeper bench while expanding services available to Crunchfirm's existing client base.

LEHI, Utah, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Amplēo, a firm that embeds senior leaders and hands-on operators directly into growing businesses, today announced the acquisition of Crunchfirm, a boutique finance firm specializing in full-stack CFO services for VC-backed startups. The acquisition adds a team of finance professionals with experience in venture and growth-stage companies, strengthening Amplēo Finance's ability to serve one of the fastest-moving segments in the market.

Crunchfirm works exclusively with US-based, VC-backed startups, serving as an on-demand finance team for founders who need more than a single fractional CFO. Their services span strategic financial leadership, financial modeling, cap table management, full-service tax, financial software integration, and day-to-day accounting. For high-growth companies navigating the pressure of investor expectations and rapid scaling, Crunchfirm functions as the full finance department the business needs but isn't yet big enough to hire.

"Founders at the growth stage need a full finance team, but rarely have the headcount to justify one," said Lincoln Howell, Chief Executive Officer of Amplēo. "Crunchfirm has spent years solving exactly that problem for VC-backed companies. This acquisition means we can meet founders at that moment with specialized expertise built specifically for the venture and growth-stage world."

The acquisition creates immediate value for clients on both sides. For Amplēo Finance clients, this means expanded experience and a stronger bench of finance professionals with hands-on expertise in startup financial structures, fundraising preparedness, and investor reporting. For Crunchfirm's existing clients, they keep the same team they've always worked with while unlocking access to Amplēo's broader platform, including fractional HR, marketing, sales tax compliance, business valuation, and turnaround and restructuring services. Startups that previously needed to source multiple professional service providers can now access all of it through a single embedded partner.

The Crunchfirm team will remain intact following the acquisition, with no changes to client service delivery or existing relationships. Crunchfirm will continue operating under its own brand during the integration period before folding into the Amplēo platform.

"As a solo founder, building Crunchfirm meant bearing all the risk alone," said KJ Gundersen, Founder and CEO of Crunchfirm. "Joining Amplēo means I finally have peers to build with — people who share the same growth ambitions and entrepreneurial drive. For our team, it's validation that we built something worth acquiring. For our clients, it opens the door to a 2.0 version of what we can offer: more talent, more skillsets, and a platform that can grow alongside them."

Backed by Unity Partners and trusted by over 14,000 companies nationwide, Amplēo continues to expand its platform with one goal: giving growing businesses access to the expertise they need, embedded in their teams, without the overhead of a full-time hire. Crunchfirm marks the firm's seventh acquisition in less than two years, and far from the last.

About Amplēo

Amplēo has spent more than 30 years helping small and scaling companies break through barriers to growth. Backed by private equity and trusted by over 14,000 companies nationwide, Amplēo embeds more than 300 seasoned experts directly into client teams across six business functions: finance, HR, marketing, sales tax, business valuation, and turnaround and restructuring. From strategy to execution, Amplēo delivers measurable impact without the cost or overhead of full-time hires. Learn more at ampleo.com.

About Crunchfirm

Crunchfirm is a full-stack CFO partner for VC-backed startups, offering strategic CFO services, financial modeling, controlling, payroll, cap table management, full-service tax, and daily financial operations. Built for growth-obsessed founders, Crunchfirm's onshore and offshore team brings the depth and speed that venture-stage companies need. Learn more at crunchfirm.com.

SOURCE Ampleo