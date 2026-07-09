AMPLĒO'S PEAK BUSINESS VALUATION ACQUIRES NATIONWIDE VALUATIONS, EXPANDING EQUIPMENT APPRAISAL CAPABILITIES AND SBA LENDING RELATIONSHIPS

Nationwide Valuations has spent more than two decades providing independent business valuations and equipment appraisals for SBA lending, litigation, and IRS requirements. Their certified appraisers hold designations from the American Society of Appraisers, the Institute of Business Appraisers, the National Association of Certified Valuators and Analysts, and the National Equipment and Business Brokerage Institute. Their work spans business valuations and USPAP-compliant machinery and equipment appraisals across manufacturing, heavy construction, medical, food service, rolling stock, and more with long-standing relationships in the SBA lending community.

"Nationwide Valuations is a firm with genuine depth in both business valuations and equipment appraisals, and a reputation that lenders trust," said Ryan Hutchins, President of Peak Business Valuation. "Peak is already the highest-rated valuation firm in the country, and adding their team makes that foundation even stronger."

The acquisition creates immediate value on both sides. For Peak Business Valuation clients, the addition of Nationwide's equipment appraisal capabilities and lender relationships expands the firm's ability to support complex, asset-heavy transactions. For Nationwide's clients, the integration unlocks access to Peak's expanded service offerings, including quality of earnings analysis, market feasibility studies, and litigation support services, as well as Amplēo's full platform across fractional HR, finance, marketing, and sales tax.

Nationwide Valuations Founder Marsha Golgart will be stepping aside following the transition to pursue a new venture. The Nationwide team is expected to integrate smoothly into Peak Business Valuation's structure, with no disruption to existing client relationships or service delivery.

"Nationwide Valuations was built on the belief that valuation work carries real consequences for lenders, business owners, and the integrity of the transaction itself," said Golgart. "Our focus has always been on delivering independent, defensible valuations backed by experienced professionals who understand both the technical standards and the business realities behind every engagement. Joining Peak Business Valuation ensures that commitment not only continues, but expands. Most importantly, our clients and partners will continue working with professionals who understand the importance of responsiveness, independence, and defensible valuation support in every engagement, and I am confident Peak is the right long-term partner to carry that legacy forward."

Backed by Unity Partners and trusted by over 14,000 companies nationwide, Amplēo continues to grow by adding firms that strengthen what its divisions can deliver. Nationwide Valuations, Amplēo's seventh acquisition in less than two years, brings two decades of SBA expertise and a certified appraisal practice that strengthens Peak Business Valuation's ability to serve lenders and business owners nationwide.

About Peak Business Valuation

Peak Business Valuation is Amplēo's valuation division and the highest-rated, most-reviewed business valuation firm in the United States. Peak provides independent business valuations, equipment appraisals, and financial analyses for privately held companies nationwide, serving business owners, buyers, SBA lenders, attorneys, and financial professionals. With over 1,400 engagements completed annually, Peak's credentialed team delivers credible, timely reports for transactions, SBA and conventional financing, gift and estate planning, litigation, and more. Learn more at peakbusinessvaluation.com.

About Nationwide Valuations

Nationwide Valuations is a leading provider of SBA-compliant business valuations and certified machinery and equipment appraisals, serving national lending institutions, the Small Business Administration, courts, and the IRS for over two decades. Their USPAP-compliant appraisals cover businesses and equipment across virtually every industry. Learn more at nationwidevaluations.com.

SOURCE Ampleo