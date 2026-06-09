Mitsubishi Motors to Debut New Electric Vehicle in North America, Vehicle to be Named "Eclipse Sportback"

New model continues Mitsubishi's long history with battery electric vehicles

Storied Eclipse name reaches back to its North American debut in 1990

New BEV will be sourced from Mitsubishi Motors' Alliance partner Nissan Motor Co. and based on the next-generation Nissan LEAF

Vehicle to go on sale in late summer or early fall 2026

FRANKLIN, Tenn., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA) today released the first images of the 2027 Mitsubishi Eclipse Sportback, the global debut of an all-new fully electric vehicle (EV).

2027 Mitsubishi Eclipse Sportback EV 2027 Mitsubishi Eclipse Sportback EV

Working with Alliance partner Nissan Motor Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Motors will introduce the new Eclipse Sportback EV to the North American market as a 2027 model in the second half of this year. Based on the highly touted new-generation Nissan LEAF, the Mitsubishi Motors Eclipse Sportback EV will offer cosmetic changes that differentiate the two vehicles and make this model uniquely Mitsubishi.

The sporty electric subcompact SUV will feature unique front and rear fascias that echo other vehicles in Mitsubishi Motors' global lineup, distinct front and rear lights and lighting signatures, striking and sporty alloy wheels and, of course, the brand's iconic Triple Diamond branding.

The all-new Eclipse Sportback EV continues Mitsubishi Motors' electrification journey, which goes back to the 1970s when it first started developing fully electric vehicles in Japan. The world's first mass-produced electric vehicle, the i-MiEV, went on sale in select markets in 2009, and arrived in the U.S. and Canada in late 2011. A year later, the Outlander PHEV, the world's first plug-in hybrid SUV, was introduced globally, arriving in North America in 2018.

The Eclipse Sportback EV is also the next step in Mitsubishi's Momentum 2030 business plan, which includes a path to electrification as one of its four key pillars, along with a renewed and expanded product line-up, a modernized retail sales model, and a strengthened partnership with the dealer network. The company has committed to debut at least one new or significantly revised vehicle each year through fiscal-year 2030, and Eclipse Sportback will be joined in early 2027 by an all-new rugged, off-road derivative of the Outlander SUV.

More information about the Eclipse Sportback EV, including technical details, pricing and on-sale date, will be released in the near future.

ABOUT MITSUBISHI MOTORS NORTH AMERICA, INC.

Through a network of approximately 300 dealer partners across the United States, Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA) is responsible for the sales, marketing, and customer service of Mitsubishi Motors vehicles in the U.S. MMNA's five-year business plan – "Momentum 2030" – outlines the brand's mid-term intentions for product and business transformation. MMNA will expand and refresh its vehicle lineup in the U.S. with one new or completely refreshed model to debut each year between now and 2030. Powered by a selection of advanced-technology internal combustion engines, hybrids, plug-in hybrids, and battery electrics, the product line will nearly double from today's four vehicles. Momentum 2030 also includes a vision for a modernized retail sales model and plans for network expansion and sales growth.

MMNA has its headquarters in Franklin, Tennessee, as well as corporate operations in California, Georgia, Michigan, and New Jersey.

According to Ipsos NVCS:

96% of compact CUV owners who shopped for a Mitsubishi Outlander purchased one.

94% of subcompact CUV owners who shopped for a Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross purchased one.

97% of small CUV owners who shopped for a Mitsubishi Outlander Sport purchased one.

92% of plug-in hybrid owners who shopped for a Mitsubishi Outlander Plug-in Hybrid purchased one.

For more information on MMNA, visit media.mitsubishicars.com.

Contact

Jeremy Barnes

Senior Director, Communications and Events

[email protected]

Mobile: 615-970-8395

SOURCE Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc.