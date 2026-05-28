AmpUp Expands CTEP-Certified EV Charging Portfolio to Five OEM Brands, with Four More in Active Development

Hardware-agnostic platform now supports certified Level 2 chargers from Leviton, Zerova, Autel, StarCharge, and EVSE LLC under California's weights-and-measures program

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AmpUp Inc., a leading provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging management software, today highlighted its ongoing success and deep technical expertise in navigating California's rigorous regulatory environment, and the expansion of its portfolio of California Type Evaluation Program (CTEP)- certified charging models.

Since earning its first CTEP certification in September 2024, AmpUp has built a repeatable certification process that allows commercial site hosts to deploy hardware from multiple manufacturers under a single software backend. All certified models operate under Certificate Number 6053(a)-26.

AmpUp's CTEP-certified Level 2 hardware now includes:

Autel AC (AC Single UW12 and AC Pro UW19 models)

(AC Single UW12 and AC Pro UW19 models) EVSE LLC (Control Module Inc. 3703, 3704, and 3722 models)

(Control Module Inc. 3703, 3704, and 3722 models) Leviton AC (EV48S-DP model via CTEP COA# 6006-25)

(EV48S-DP model via CTEP COA# 6006-25) StarCharge AC (via certified Wanbang Digital Energy Co., Ltd. models)

(via certified Wanbang Digital Energy Co., Ltd. models) Zerova AC (AX Series)

"Compliance shouldn't come at the cost of commercial flexibility," said Tom Sun, CEO and founder of AmpUp. "When we began this work in 2024, each OEM certification took months. We've since built a pipeline that moves new hardware partners through California's weights-and-measures requirements far more efficiently, which means site hosts can choose the equipment that fits their deployment instead of being locked into one manufacturer."

The California Department of Food and Agriculture's Division of Measurement Standards evaluated and approved the AmpUp Mobile App, version 2.9.3 or higher. The platform meets CTEP requirements for transparent pricing, energy registration display to 0.0001 kWh, idle fee accuracy, and secure digital receipts. It also supports Category 3 sealing for regulatory event logs directly through the application.

California enforces the strictest commercial EV charging metrology standards in the country. Property owners, fleet operators, and municipalities deploying public-facing chargers must use certified hardware-software combinations to legally bill customers for energy delivered. Working with a software provider that has navigated CTEP across multiple OEMs reduces the technical and regulatory risk of bringing a site online.

To review the full Certificate of Approval, visit the official California DMS Approval Document or explore compliant charging solutions at www.ampup.io.

About AmpUp

AmpUp is breaking down barriers to EV adoption with a reliable, flexible, and hardware-agnostic charging platform. Founded in 2018, AmpUp enables businesses and property owners to deploy and manage EV charging solutions for more than 2,500 customers across 75 North American markets. As a fully OCPP-compliant platform supporting 130+ charger makes and models, from standard AC to ultra-fast DC, AmpUp gives hosts the freedom to choose the best hardware for their needs. Trusted by JLL, CBRE, Domino's, Goodyear, Under Armour, and Hilton, AmpUp is advancing sustainable transportation infrastructure. Learn more at www.ampup.io.

SOURCE AmpUp