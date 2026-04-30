AmpUp Unveils KlooBot: AI-Powered Remote Diagnostics for Greater Service Efficiency

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AmpUp, a leading provider of EV charging solutions, today announced the launch of KlooBot: a native AI-powered diagnostic engine integrated directly into the AmpUp EV Cloud. Unlike standalone AI tools or chat interfaces that require manual intervention, KlooBot serves as an automated, 24/7 intelligence layer designed to maximize charger uptime and provide site hosts and technicians with unprecedented operational insight across any mix of EV charging hardware.

A preview of the KlooBot Health Diagnostics interface within the AmpUp EV Cloud, translating complex charging data into clear root-cause analysis.

The KlooBot diagnostic engine has begun rolling out to all AmpUp PRO subscribers as part of a phased deployment to ensure seamless integration across the EV Cloud network. Site hosts currently on the PRO tier will see KlooBot functionality appear directly within their Community Manager dashboard starting today, with advanced technical features for installers arriving in the coming month.

"The future of EV charging isn't about giving site hosts more tools to manage; it's about making the infrastructure smart enough to manage itself," said Tom Sun, CEO and founder at AmpUp. "KlooBot isn't a personality or a separate product you have to learn. It is a foundational part of our EV Cloud. It bridges the gap between complex hardware and human-centric operations, ensuring that the person on the ground always has the upper hand."

A New Standard in Operational Clarity for Site Hosts

While typical industry solutions rely on interactive chatbots that require users to hunt for answers, KlooBot is built into the AmpUp dashboard's native workflow. It provides site hosts with clarity, control, and confidence without requiring technical expertise.

Instant Analysis: Site hosts no longer need to interpret raw error codes. KlooBot provides a clear breakdown of hardware states and root causes the moment they occur.

Site hosts no longer need to interpret raw error codes. KlooBot provides a clear breakdown of hardware states and root causes the moment they occur. Proactive Health Checks: With a single click, users can generate a comprehensive health summary for any charger with an open issue, ensuring they are briefed before ever contacting support.

Coming Soon: The Diagnostic Powerhouse for Installers

In early June, AmpUp will expand this intelligence layer by adding an advanced version of KlooBot specifically for installers in the Field Console. Designed as a high-fidelity diagnostic tool, it eliminates the "black box" of charger errors by providing deep technical forensics.

Deep Log Forensics: Instantly correlates OCPP error codes with physical hardware configurations and firmware versions.

Instantly correlates OCPP error codes with physical hardware configurations and firmware versions. Infrastructure Insights: Identifies clues related to breaker panel mapping and circuit load issues before setting foot on-site.

Identifies clues related to breaker panel mapping and circuit load issues before setting foot on-site. Automated Root-Cause Analysis: Replaces manual troubleshooting with AI-generated findings that identify the exact culprit. By providing actionable recommendations, it limits technicians to a single site visit, slashes operational costs, and accelerates the mean time to resolution (MTTR).

Replaces manual troubleshooting with AI-generated findings that identify the exact culprit. By providing actionable recommendations, it limits technicians to a single site visit, slashes operational costs, and accelerates the mean time to resolution (MTTR). Empowering the Field: KlooBot creates a unified language between site hosts and technicians. If an installer runs a diagnostic on-site, those insights are instantly reflected in the dashboard. This eliminates the need for follow-up calls or status updates

By identifying root causes remotely, installers can avoid multiple truck rolls. KlooBot allows teams to arrive on-site ready for the specific issue, equipped with the necessary parts or replacement hardware. This remote visibility also enables companies to dispatch the right technician with the exact expertise required for the job.

Maximizing ROI Through Uptime

By reducing troubleshooting time from days to seconds, KlooBot directly impacts the bottom line for site hosts and service providers. The AI engine distinguishes between backend timeouts, hardware failures, and simple tripped breakers. This allows hosts to resolve minor issues from their desks and eliminates unnecessary, costly truck rolls.

By rolling KlooBot out across the PRO user base, AmpUp is ensuring that high-uptime infrastructure becomes the standard, not the exception. The platform's intelligence is now working behind the scenes to simplify the lives of site hosts and service partners while delivering a more reliable charging experience for drivers.

About AmpUp

AmpUp is breaking down barriers to widespread EV adoption with a reliable, flexible, and user-friendly EV charging platform. Since 2018, AmpUp has powered charging networks for more than 2,500 customers across 75 North American markets, enabling businesses and property owners to deploy and manage EV charging solutions seamlessly. Trusted by industry leaders such as JLL, CBRE, Domino's Pizza, Goodyear, Under Armour, and Hilton, AmpUp is at the forefront of advancing sustainable transportation. For more information, visit www.ampup.io.

SOURCE AmpUp