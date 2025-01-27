Amsive Announces Leadership Succession: Michael Coppola Promoted to CEO, Brad Moore Transitions to Advisory Role After Decade of Transformative Leadership

NEW YORK and CHICAGO, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Amsive, a leading performance marketing agency, announced today that Michael Coppola will succeed Brad Moore as Chief Executive Officer, effective February 1, 2025. Coppola, who has served as Amsive's President since 2021, brings extensive experience and a deep commitment to advancing the company's mission of delivering innovative, client-focused marketing solutions. Moore, who first joined as President in 2015 and has served as CEO since 2017, developed Amsive's vision and led its evolution for the past decade. He will transition into an advisory role, continuing to support the company's next phase of growth.

"Leading Amsive over the past ten years has been a great privilege," said Brad Moore. "We've built a special company and culture through transformative growth, and I'm incredibly proud of what we've achieved together as a team. Mike's leadership as our President these past three years has been integral to our success, and his vision and experience make him the ideal person to lead Amsive into its next chapter. I look forward to supporting him and the team in my new role."

Coppola joined Amsive in 2019 as CEO and Founder of Path Interactive before becoming President in 2021. He has been instrumental in driving Amsive's strategic initiatives, fostering a culture of collaboration, and advancing client-first innovation.

"I am grateful for the opportunity to step into this role and build on the incredible foundation established under Brad's leadership," said Michael Coppola. "Our combination of best-in-class digital performance marketing solutions and production capabilities positions us for significant growth. As we enter this new chapter, my focus will remain on delivering exceptional results for our clients, fostering a culture of innovation, and creating opportunities for our talented team."

The leadership transition occurs on the heels of several significant achievements. Over the past year, the company has been named a Crain's Best Place to Work in NYC and celebrated more than a decade as a Google Premier Partner, the highest tier of the Google Partners Program. Amsive also earned multiple nominations for industry awards, including four US Search Awards and three Search Engine Land Awards, highlighting its bold, boundary-pushing strategies. Additionally, the agency achieved HITRUST Implemented, 1-year (i1) Certified status, reinforcing its commitment to data security and operational excellence.

