Amsive Completes Acquisition of OverflowWorks

BOLINGBROOK, Ill., April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amsive, a leading data-centric omnichannel marketing agency, announced today that it has acquired OverflowWorks, a data-driven marketing agency located in Southern California that focuses on customer acquisition for the mortgage industry. OverflowWorks provides turnkey targeted marketing services that reach "most likely to refinance" individuals, delivering industry leading response rates.

Brad Moore, CEO of Amsive, said, "In our efforts to add best-of-breed agencies that share our mission of leveraging data in unique ways across the omnichannel landscape, OverflowWorks became a natural fit. The team has a proven track record of delivering strong results in the highly-competitive mortgage lending space, among other niche verticals."

Jeff Bush, Founder of OverflowWorks said, "Amsive's full suite of in-house marketing services and core competency in financial services makes them the right partner for us. We look forward to working with the Amsive team to continue driving industry-leading results to our clients."

Amsive is a new marketing services agency that builds on a strong foundation in data-centric marketing by bringing together leaders in data intelligence, creative services, and digital marketing. The creation of Amsive follows a series of strategic acquisitions over the past 18 months. Amsive provides a unified service offering to drive customer acquisition and engagement across financial services, insurance, healthcare, and other industries.

"We are excited to support this strategic acquisition," said Ryan Kaplan, Managing Director of H.I.G. Capital, "OverflowWorks aligns extremely well with Amsive's core mission of providing high-ROI data-centric marketing services that drive customer acquisition and engagement for its clients."

About OverflowWorks

OverflowWorks is a data-driven marketing agency specializing in lead generation and conversion in the mortgage lending space and other niche verticals. Utilizing a unique configuration of data, coupled with highly engaging personalized messaging, Overflow Works provides a high return on clients' marketing investment. For more information, please visit overflowworks.com

About Amsive

Amsive is a data-centric, omnichannel, marketing services agency that delivers market share growth with innovative customer acquisition and engagement solutions. Amsive operates as a full-service agency that brings marketing to life by shaping strategy, identifying audiences, developing impactful messaging, and executing omnichannel communications while measuring and analyzing results. Amsive's digital group, Amsive Digital, optimizes marketing programs across a full suite of digital solutions, including SEO, paid search, social media, display, design and development, and video production. For more information, please visit amsive.com and amsivedigital.com.

About H.I.G. Capital

H.I.G. is a leading global private equity and alternative assets investment firm with over $43 billion of equity capital under management.* Based in Miami, and with offices in New York, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Atlanta in the U.S., as well as international affiliate offices in London, Hamburg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Bogotá, Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to small and mid-sized companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused/ value-added approach. Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 300 companies worldwide. The firm's current portfolio includes more than 100 companies with combined sales in excess of $30 billion. For more information, please refer to the H.I.G. website at higcapital.com.

* Based on total capital commitments managed by H.I.G. Capital and affiliates.

Contact:

Joan Patrick - VP Marketing & Communications

331 318 7742

[email protected]

SOURCE Amsive

Related Links

www.amsive.com

