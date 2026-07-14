Amsive's Audience-Led Marketing Approach Drove 134% ROI and 40% Annual Customer Growth in Commissioned Study

Analysis highlights the value of connecting digital and direct marketing around audience intelligence, channel expertise, and measurement.

NEW YORK, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Amsive, a data-driven performance marketing agency, today announced the results of The Total Economic Impact™ Of Amsive, a commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting. Drawing on in-depth customer interviews and established methodology, Forrester created a composite organization to model the costs, benefits, risks, and outcomes of working with Amsive over a three-year period.

For the composite organization, the study found that working with Amsive resulted in a three-year, risk-adjusted return on investment of 134%, net present value of $4.8 million, and payback in less than six months. The study also modeled $8.4 million in total benefits, including a 40% increase in annual customer growth driven by performance marketing, a 20% productivity lift for marketing teams, and $3.6 million in reduced legacy agency spend.

"Marketing leaders are under increasing pressure to drive growth while bringing more clarity and accountability to every dollar they invest," said Michael Coppola, CEO of Amsive. "We believe this study reflects what our clients have experienced: when audience intelligence, strategy, media, creative, and measurement work together, marketing becomes more connected, more focused, and more accountable to business outcomes. That is the value of an integrated approach — bringing the right channel expertise together around the audiences that matter most, reducing fragmentation, and building momentum over time."

According to the study, organizations interviewed by Forrester had previously managed fragmented marketing environments, often relying on separate partners for direct mail, paid media, digital, SEO, and other channels. Interviewees reported inconsistent execution, duplicate costs, limited performance visibility, and significant internal coordination requirements.

The study identified and quantified benefits for the composite organization across three key areas:

Accelerated customer growth: More targeted audience strategy, media activation, and measurement supported campaign scaling and reduced cost per acquisition.

More targeted audience strategy, media activation, and measurement supported campaign scaling and reduced cost per acquisition. Marketing team productivity gains: Centralized campaign management and analytics reduced manual coordination and analysis.

Centralized campaign management and analytics reduced manual coordination and analysis. Reduced legacy agency spend: Consolidating paid media, direct mail, digital, and analytics work reduced overlapping fees and redundant services.

After working with Amsive, interviewees reported more coordinated planning and execution across channels, with audience intelligence and performance insights informing strategy, targeting, channel mix, and measurement. The study also identified unquantified benefits, including improved reporting visibility, support for value-based bidding, advanced audience modeling, and specialized expertise in highly regulated industries.

"The work we do is ultimately about helping clients make better decisions and achieve measurable progress," Coppola added. "This study gives our teams and clients a shared framework for discussing not only what marketing activity is happening, but the business value it can create."

The full study is available here: The Forrester Total Economic Impact™ Of Amsive

About Amsive

Amsive is a data-led performance marketing agency that enhances ROI through innovative customer acquisition, engagement, and communications solutions. A full-service partner with both digital and direct-native expertise, Amsive designs audience, creative, and channel strategies that amplify growth, leveraging in-house campaign and production capabilities for seamless execution. At the core of Amsive's success is Audience Science®, our unique approach to audience building and analysis, channel activation, testing, and measurement. We navigate today's marketing complexity to develop optimal audiences and surpass performance objectives, always focusing on your next best customer. To learn more, visit Amsive.com.

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SOURCE Amsive