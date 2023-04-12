Amsted Automotive Electric Vehicle Driveline Technology to be Presented at 2023 World Congress Experience

Amsted Automotive will present game-changing Novel Multi-Functional Clutch System

The EV Driveline Disconnects to be discussed during Learning Lab presentations

World Congress Experience takes place April 18-20, 2023 , in Detroit

Experts in mobility from across the globe to experience new technology and services

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2023 SAE International WCX World Congress Experience has a goal of united engineering communities in order to address worldwide mobility challenges and opportunities with the newest technology and services. This event, being led by transportation leaders, suppliers, and subject matter experts, and attended by transportation leaders, suppliers, and subject matter experts, makes that an achievable goal.

The Amsted Automotive Dynamic Controllable Clutch (DCC), an Electro-Mechanical E-axle Disconnect System, engages and disengages the drive axles, while also conserving energy and maintaining on-road and off-road capabilities, increasing an EV's range by 10 percent.

Amsted Automotive Group, a leader in drivetrain solutions for electric vehicle mobility, will present its Novel Multi-Functional Clutch Technology for EV Disconnects at the event, which will be held April 17-20, 2023, at Huntington Place in Detroit.

Amsted Automotive's John Jennings, Director of Innovation and eMobility, will discuss the company's Novel Multi-Functional Clutch Technology on April 19 at 10:30 a.m. EST in the event's Learning Lab. This technology is currently in volume production electric pickups.

The key to having a successful transition from internal-combustion engines to electrified drivetrains is with an efficient electric all-wheel-drive system. The Dynamic Controllable Clutch (DCC), an Electro-Mechanical E-axle Disconnect System, engages and disengages the drive axles, while also conserving energy and maintaining on-road and off-road capabilities, increasing an EV's range by 10 percent. A white paper on this functionality can be downloaded at amstedauto.com.

About Amsted Automotive Group

In 2021, Amsted Automotive Group brought together Means Industries Inc., SMW Manufacturing, and Burgess-Norton Mfg. Co., Inc. to form a new and innovative technology team. The integration provides an expanded global presence with 21 facilities in North America, Europe, and Asia to serve the global automotive customer base with a robust manufacturing footprint, producing over 100 million components and assemblies annually. The group combines design and engineering expertise, strategically aligned to be a nimble leader in advanced metal-forming and powder metal manufacturing with electro-mechanical clutch design capabilities for electrified propulsion solutions and builds on Amsted Automotive Group's integral role in global advanced automatic transmissions designed in North America, Europe, and Asia.

