Amsted Automotive Showcases Industry-Leading Manufacturing Capabilities at the 2025 MEMA OE Suppliers Annual Conference

SAGINAW, Mich., Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Amsted Automotive will highlight its global engineering and manufacturing capabilities at the 2025 MEMA OE Suppliers Annual Conference November 19-20, 2025, displaying examples and information from all four of its business units. The company's exhibit will emphasize Amsted's specialized technology silos: Advanced Metal Forming, Cold Forming & Finishing, Powder Metallurgy, and Propulsion Systems — each representing a core strength within its world-class operations.

Advanced Metal Forming — Transform Automotive: this group focuses on complex assemblies, tight tolerances and cutting-edge processes such as flow forming, in-die spline forming, grob forming, laser welding, and precision stampings. These advanced techniques help OEMs meet the demands of next-generation hybrid and electric vehicle powertrain architectures by improving manufacturability, reducing weight, and enhancing durability.

Cold Forming & Finishing — SMW Manufacturing and Burgess-Norton: this group delivers high-strength, net-shaped components through advanced cold-forming and finishing technologies. Its expertise in uninterrupted grain flow and intricate geometries produces stronger, more durable components with exceptional material efficiency and reduced secondary operations.

Powdered Metallurgy — Burgess-Norton: this division provides flexible and precise solutions for complex shapes and high-density components. The company's powder metal forming expertise allows for design simplification, weight reduction, and cost-effective manufacturing of critical drivetrain and chassis components.

Propulsion Systems —Means Industries: this division is a global leader in torque management and advanced clutch technologies for internal combustion, hybrid, and electric propulsion architectures. Amsted's Propulsion Systems team focuses on improving efficiency, performance, and packaging across passenger, commercial, and off-highway applications.

Each of its business units brings unique capabilities that strengthen Amsted Automotive's position as a trusted supplier to OEMs worldwide. Together, these capabilities enable Amsted to deliver advanced solutions that improve performance, reduce cost, and support the transition to electrified and hybrid powertrains. With a global manufacturing footprint anchored in North America, Amsted Automotive ensures uninterrupted supply and responsive service while minimizing tariff risks.

The MEMA Original Equipment Suppliers Annual Conference is a two-day event held at Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, Michigan, bringing together suppliers and manufacturers to foster collaboration in the heart of the automotive industry. The conference features keynote presentations, panel discussions, and breakout sessions covering critical topics such as AI, sustainability, supply chain strategy, and software-defined vehicles. Visit Amsted Automotive in Booth #1019 to see demonstrations of the companies diverse manufacturing capabilities.

About Amsted Automotive

Amsted Automotive was formed in 2021 through the integration of Burgess-Norton, Means Industries, Transform Automotive and SMW Manufacturing. With 21 facilities across North America, Europe, and Asia, the company supports global automotive, off-highway, and mining industries — producing over 200 million components and assemblies annually. Amsted Automotive is a leader in advanced metal-forming, cold-forming and powder metal technologies, as well as innovative propulsion solutions for electrified, hybrid and internal combustion engine powertrain systems. With global manufacturing including 13 U.S.-based facilities, Amsted minimizes tariff risks and supply delays through its ability to manufacturer in the customer's region.

