Amsted Automotive Wins Michigan Manufactured Export of the Year Award with Innovative One-Way Clutch System

SAGINAW, Mich., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Amsted Automotive was honored with the Michigan Manufactured Export of the Year award, presented by the Michigan Manufacturers Association (MMA) recognizing the company's leadership in exporting advanced powertrain technology, specifically its advanced One-Way Clutch.

The award is part of MMA's annual Manufacturing Excellence Awards, a statewide program that highlights the impact of Michigan manufacturers on their employees, communities, the economy and the broader industry by showcasing groundbreaking products and innovative solutions.

Amsted Automotive first launched its first Mechanical Diode One-Way Clutch into production in 1997 and has shipped over 100 million clutches, serving 13 vehicle brands across 15 countries, proudly manufactured in Saginaw, Michigan. This technology delivers fast and seamless powertrain transitions within transmissions and serves the internal combustion engine (ICE), hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) and electric vehicle (EV) markets.

For more than 120 years, MMA has championed Michigan's manufacturing community — one of the most diverse and resilient industrial hubs in the world. The organization continues to advocate for, support, train and strengthen the state's manufacturers, helping ensure Michigan remains a cradle of engineering innovation for generations to come. Learn more about MMA and the 2025 Manufacturing Excellence Awards at mimfg.org/excellence.

About Amsted Automotive

Amsted Automotive was formed in 2021 through the integration of Burgess-Norton, Means Industries, Transform Automotive and SMW Manufacturing. With 21 facilities across North America, Europe, and Asia, the company supports global automotive, off-highway, and mining industries — producing over 200 million components and assemblies annually. Amsted Automotive is a leader in advanced metal-forming, cold-forming and powder metal technologies, as well as innovative propulsion solutions for electrified, hybrid and internal combustion engine powertrain systems. With global manufacturing including 13 U.S.-based facilities, Amsted minimizes tariff risks and supply delays through its ability to manufacturer in the customer's region.

