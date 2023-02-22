Amsted Automotive EV Drivetrain Technology Solutions Among Topics of the 8th Future Propulsion Conference

Amsted Automotive will be a presenter at FPC2023

The event centers around propulsion solutions and challenges

Experts from academia and industry will address issues facing propulsion

Amsted Automotive's DCC advanced multi-clutch technology for EVs will be featured

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. , Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The future of vehicle propulsion is not simply a trending topic. It's a global reckoning. Electric vehicles are in high demand, and automakers are seeking ways to make a smooth transition from internal-combustion engines to electrified drivetrains. Next-generation technology is at the forefront, and leading the way is Amsted Automotive with its Dynamic Controllable Clutch (DCC), an Electro-Mechanical E-axle Disconnect system for EVs. Amsted Automotive will join other experts in propulsion development at the 8th Future Propulsion Conference (FPC2023) on March 1-2, 2023, at The National Motorcycle Museum in Bickenhill, Solihull, England.

FPC2023 unites researchers, engineers, and scientists from academia and industry, and will include sessions about batteries, fuel cells, regulations, and other propulsion topics facing the automotive industry over the next 10 years.

John Jennings, Amsted Automotive Director of Innovation and eMobility, will present the company's Novel Multi-Functional Clutch Technology for EV Disconnects. The DCC system engages and disengages the drive axles, while also conserving energy and maintaining on-road and off-road capabilities. This allows an EV's range to increase by 10 percent. Other capabilities include seamless AWD and 4WD disconnect and quick, reliable shifts for a more efficient and versatile electric drivetrain. The technology is currently in volume production electric pickups.

Amsted Automotive's booth is located in the Manxman Suite, booth #51, and will offer demos of the DCC system. A copy of Jennings's presentation on this technology can be downloaded at AmstedAuto.com.

About Amsted Automotive Group

In 2021, Amsted Automotive Group brought together Means Industries Inc., SMW Manufacturing, and Burgess-Norton Mfg. Co., Inc. to form a new and innovative technology team. The integration provides an expanded global presence with 21 facilities in North America, Europe, and Asia to serve the global automotive customer base with a robust manufacturing footprint, producing over 100 million components and assemblies annually. The group combines design and engineering expertise, strategically aligned to be a nimble leader in advanced metal-forming and powder metal manufacturing with electro-mechanical clutch design capabilities for electrified propulsion solutions and builds on Amsted Automotive Group's integral role in global advanced automatic transmissions designed in North America, Europe, and Asia.

