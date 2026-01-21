Amsted Automotive Leads the Industry with U.S.-Manufactured Cutting Tools for Mining and Construction

BELLEVILLE, Mich., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Amsted Automotive continues to set the standard for industrial strength, quality and resiliency through its commitment to U.S.-based manufacturing of cutting tools. As the only major United States manufacturer serving the construction and mining sectors, Amsted Automotive delivers unmatched product quality and performance. By sourcing 100% of its steel from the U.S., the company strengthens supply chains, mitigates tariff exposure, and provides exceptional value to its customers.

As the only major U.S. manufacturer serving these sectors, and by sourcing 100% of its steel from the U.S., Amsted Automotive strengthens supply chains, mitigates tariff exposure, and provides exceptional value to its customers.

SMW Manufacturing – an Amsted Automotive company – has its base of operations for these high-performance bits in the U.S. Midwest, strategically located to support domestic mining operations with shorter lead times and minimized logistics challenges. In addition to U.S. production, Amsted also manufactures mining bits in Europe, reinforcing its strategy to manufacture in-market for customers around the world.

With vertically integrated processes and engineering expertise, Amsted Automotive delivers premium cutting tools and wear parts specifically designed for the toughest mining and construction environments. Our mining and construction products benefit from advanced metallurgy, consistent quality, and rigorous testing, setting them apart in performance and longevity.

About Amsted Automotive

Amsted Automotive was formed in 2021 through the integration of Burgess-Norton, Means Industries, Transform Automotive and SMW Manufacturing. With 21 facilities across North America, Europe, and Asia, the company supports global automotive, off-highway, and mining industries — producing over 200 million components and assemblies annually. Amsted Automotive is a leader in advanced metal-forming, cold-forming and powder metal technologies, as well as innovative propulsion solutions for electrified, hybrid and internal combustion engine powertrain systems. With global manufacturing including 13 U.S.-based facilities, Amsted minimizes tariff risks and supply delays through its ability to manufacturer in the customer's region.

SOURCE Amsted Automotive