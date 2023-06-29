Amsted Automotive Expands Reach of Electric Drivetrain Technology at Dritev International VDI-Congress

Amsted Automotive will showcase game-changing Novel Multi-Functional Clutch System

Dritev VDI-Congress takes place July 5-6, 2023 in Baden-Baden, Germany

in Baden-Baden, John Jennings to give presentation Thursday, July 6 at 9:30 CET

to give presentation at Earlier presentation available on Amsted YouTube channel with more than 90,000 views

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The rapid growth in electric vehicle (EV) technology is a global phenomenon, and Amsted Automotive is leveraging its global footprint to develop and produce EV drivetrain solutions. Amsted Automotive EV drivetrain technology provides auto makers with higher efficiency, easier packaging and more benefits. John Jennings will present Novel Multi-Functional Clutch Technology for EV Drivetrain Disconnects at the 23rd Dritev International VDI-Congress in Baden-Baden, Germany.

The central technology featured in this presentation is the Amsted Dynamic Controllable Clutch (DCC), an Electro-Mechanical E-axle Disconnect System. This system engages and disengages the drive axles, to conserve energy and maintain on- and off-road capabilities while increasing EV range by up to 10 percent. A white paper on DCC functionality can be downloaded at amstedauto.com.

Jennings' presentations will be at 9:30 CET on Thursday, July 6, 2023. You can also view an earlier presentation on this material on the Amsted Automotive YouTube channel, which has already received more than 90,000 views from automotive engineers, designers and program managers. The presentation is also available for download at amstedauto.com.

In addition to Jennings' presentation, Amsted will display and demonstrate this technology and other revolutionary torque management and propulsion system technologies in booth #58.

The Dritev VDI-Congress aims to bring together automotive companies to discuss and develop the designs of electrification in new vehicles. More than 700 attendees from around the world are expected. One of the key elements of Dritev is its technical program. Selected by experts in advance, the technical presentations reflect the current challenges in the development of hybrid and electrified powertrains and transmissions.

About Amsted Automotive Group

In 2021, Amsted Automotive Group brought together Means Industries Inc., SMW Manufacturing, and Burgess-Norton Mfg. Co., Inc. to form a new and innovative technology team. The integration provides an expanded global presence with 21 facilities in North America, Europe, and Asia to serve the global automotive customer base with a robust manufacturing footprint, producing over 100 million components and assemblies annually. The group combines design and engineering expertise, strategically aligned to be a nimble leader in advanced metal-forming and efficient torque management solutions for electrified propulsion systems. Amsted Automotive Group plays an integral role in global automatic transmissions designed and manufactured in North America, Europe, and Asia.

