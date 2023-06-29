Amsted Automotive Expands Reach of Electric Drivetrain Technology at Dritev International VDI-Congress

News provided by

Amsted Automotive

29 Jun, 2023, 07:05 ET

  • Amsted Automotive will showcase game-changing Novel Multi-Functional Clutch System
  • Dritev VDI-Congress takes place July 5-6, 2023 in Baden-Baden, Germany
  • John Jennings to give presentation Thursday, July 6 at 9:30 CET
  • Earlier presentation available on Amsted YouTube channel with more than 90,000 views

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The rapid growth in electric vehicle (EV) technology is a global phenomenon, and Amsted Automotive is leveraging its global footprint to develop and produce EV drivetrain solutions. Amsted Automotive EV drivetrain technology provides auto makers with higher efficiency, easier packaging and more benefits. John Jennings will present Novel Multi-Functional Clutch Technology for EV Drivetrain Disconnects at the 23rd Dritev International VDI-Congress in Baden-Baden, Germany.

The central technology featured in this presentation is the Amsted Dynamic Controllable Clutch (DCC), an Electro-Mechanical E-axle Disconnect System. This system engages and disengages the drive axles, to conserve energy and maintain on- and off-road capabilities while increasing EV range by up to 10 percent. A white paper on DCC functionality can be downloaded at amstedauto.com.

Jennings' presentations will be at 9:30 CET on Thursday, July 6, 2023. You can also view an earlier presentation on this material on the Amsted Automotive YouTube channel, which has already received more than 90,000 views from automotive engineers, designers and program managers. The presentation is also available for download at amstedauto.com.

In addition to Jennings' presentation, Amsted will display and demonstrate this technology and other revolutionary torque management and propulsion system technologies in booth #58.

The Dritev VDI-Congress aims to bring together automotive companies to discuss and develop the designs of electrification in new vehicles. More than 700 attendees from around the world are expected. One of the key elements of Dritev is its technical program. Selected by experts in advance, the technical presentations reflect the current challenges in the development of hybrid and electrified powertrains and transmissions.

About Amsted Automotive Group
In 2021, Amsted Automotive Group brought together Means Industries Inc., SMW Manufacturing, and Burgess-Norton Mfg. Co., Inc. to form a new and innovative technology team. The integration provides an expanded global presence with 21 facilities in North America, Europe, and Asia to serve the global automotive customer base with a robust manufacturing footprint, producing over 100 million components and assemblies annually. The group combines design and engineering expertise, strategically aligned to be a nimble leader in advanced metal-forming and efficient torque management solutions for electrified propulsion systems. Amsted Automotive Group plays an integral role in global automatic transmissions designed and manufactured in North America, Europe, and Asia.

Contact: 

Cole Quinnell
248-877-0590 
[email protected]

SOURCE Amsted Automotive

Also from this source

Amsted Automotive Recognized with Two Design Excellence Awards at PowderMet2023, Award of Distinction and Grand Prize

Amsted Automotive Group to Feature Advanced Clutches and Propulsion Systems at JSAE Automotive Engineering Exposition 2023 Yokohama

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.