Amsted Automotive Features Material Savings, Improved ESG and Hydraulic Fittings Technology at 2024 World of Asphalt

Display will include a visual comparison of reduced manufacturing waste with an arrangement of net shaped and near-net shaped components spanning the road rehabilitation, mining and industrial hydraulic markets

Manufacturing expertise includes net-formed and cold-formed metal solutions

Event is March 25-27, 2024 in Nashville

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SMW Manufacturing, an Amsted business unit, is at the forefront of cold-formed and net-formed metal manufacturing, and the company will display several of its capabilities at the 2024 World of Asphalt Show & Conference March 25-27 in Nashville.

The SMW Manufacturing metal forming processes on display will benefit companies in road rehabilitation, mining and jobsite tools markets. Through the company's advanced cold-forming and net-forming processes, it can manufacture components and tools with higher strength, less material and significantly reduced material waste. These advantages offer customers longer tool and component life, better performance and reduced overall costs.

Additionally, unique to SMW is its ability to re-engineer an expensive and often inefficient process to a cold-forming process that enables precise, economical and efficient manufacturing of even the most complex components. This includes traditional steel components as well as non-traditional components, such as copper, brass and stainless steel ranging from an industry leading 6 inches in diameter and 24 inches in length.

World of Asphalt Show & Conference is an annual event with more than 400 exhibitors and 120 education sessions specific to industry concerns. Industry leading manufacturers, such as SMW Manufacturing, and service providers showcase and demonstrate their latest products and technologies.

Net forming is a process for manufacturing quality, durable, high-yield and cost-efficient components for high-volume production. By minimizing or eliminating machining, less material is needed and less material is wasted through the machining process.

Cold forming is a technology that results in aligned grain flow in the finished metal component, significantly increasing the strength of the component without increasing its size and weight. This allows for further material savings, and often facilitates component designs with less bulk and material previously needed for additional strength.

For an overview of SMW Manufacturing's specialties specific to road rehabilitation, mining and jobsite tools markets, and to make an appointment with the company at the World of Asphalt Show & Conference, visit https://directory.worldofasphalt.com/8_0/exhibitor/exhibitor-details.cfm?ExhID=1036842. Stop by booth number 3319 on level 3 of the exhibit hall to see the display and talk to company subject-matter experts during the event.

About Amsted Automotive Group

In 2021, Amsted Automotive Group brought together Means Industries Inc., Transform Automotive, SMW Manufacturing, and Burgess-Norton Mfg. Co., Inc. to form a new and innovative technology team. The integration provides an expanded global presence with 21 facilities in North America, Europe, and Asia to serve the global automotive, off-highway and mining industries with a robust manufacturing footprint, producing over 100 million components and assemblies annually. The group combines design and engineering expertise, strategically aligned to be a leader in precision products and efficiency solutions for electrified, hybrid and ICE propulsion systems. Amsted Automotive Group plays an integral role in global automatic transmissions designed and manufactured in North America, Europe, and Asia.

SOURCE Amsted Automotive