Amsted Automotive Group to Feature Advanced Clutches and Propulsion Systems at JSAE Automotive Engineering Exposition 2023 Yokohama

News provided by

Amsted Automotive

23 May, 2023, 08:04 ET

  • Amsted will showcase torque-management and propulsion system solutions for both ICE vehicles and EV platforms
  • 10-speed transmission with Amsted CMD clutch technology will be highlighted
  • Engineers and researchers from around the world attend JSAE event
  • Show takes place May 24-26, 2023 at the Pacifico Yokohama in Japan

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "What technologies will make people and the world happy?" This question is asked within the theme of Automotive Engineering Exposition 2023 Yokohama, and there many possible answers–sustainability, decarbonization, and efficient electric vehicles, for example— and all require a global response. Therefore, the importance of the Society of Automotive Engineers of Japan (JSAE) event cannot be understated. The show is considered Japan's largest gathering of engineers and researchers from all over the world, and unites many industries under one roof, including automotive, logistics and transportation, and electronics, to address the issues facing the automotive world now and in the future. Leading the next-generation solutions for electrified propulsion is Amsted Automotive Group (Amsted), which returns to the prestigious conference this year.

Automotive Engineering Exposition 2023 Yokohama—taking place at the Pacifico Yokohama Convention Center in Japan on May 24-26, 2023—is expected to draw more than 500 exhibitors and have over 1,100 booths. Amsted will be in Booth #85 and will offer attendees a closer look at its revolutionary torque management and propulsion system technologies.

The Amsted booth will also contain a visual presentation detailing the evolution of its advanced clutch technologies and their first-production applications, from the Controllable Mechanical Diode (CMD) and Mechanical Diode (MD) to the benefits of the Dynamic Controllable Clutch (DCC) and Electro-Mechanical E-Axle Disconnect that improve the efficiency and range of electric all-wheel drive vehicles and have been in production vehicles since 2021.

A 10-speed automatic transmission with Amsted clutch technology will also be on display. The transmission is currently in a prominent Japanese automotive manufacturer's production vehicle and features Amsted CMD technology. This includes a forward direction one-way clutch for seamless shifts between First and Second gears, and controllable reverse direction clutch for engine braking and Reverse gear. This reduces drag and friction, and also reduces packaging space and mass.

Amsted's global business units provide expertise in product, process, and manufacture, resulting in unmatched innovation and performance. For further information about its Novel Multi-Functional Clutch Technology for Seamless EV Driveline Disconnect and Improved Efficiency, a white paper is available for download at AmstedAuto.com.

About Amsted Automotive Group
In 2021, Amsted Automotive Group brought together Means Industries Inc., SMW Manufacturing, and Burgess-Norton Mfg. Co., Inc. to form a new and innovative technology team. The integration provides an expanded global presence with 21 facilities in North America, Europe, and Asia to serve the global automotive customer base with a robust manufacturing footprint, producing over 100 million components and assemblies annually. The group combines design and engineering expertise, strategically aligned to be a nimble leader in advanced metal-forming and powder metal manufacturing with electro-mechanical clutch design capabilities for electrified propulsion solutions and builds on Amsted Automotive Group's integral role in global advanced automatic transmissions designed in North America, Europe, and Asia.

Contact:

Cole Quinnell

248-877-0590

[email protected]

SOURCE Amsted Automotive

Also from this source

Multi-Functional Shift System for EV Drivetrains to be Presented at 2023 CTI Symposium USA

Amsted Automotive Group's Thomas Meier Named Influential Automotive Executive of the Year by SAE International

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.