Amsted Automotive Group's Burgess-Norton Manufacturing Receives 2022 Powder Metallurgy Design Excellence Award

  • Burgess-Norton Wins the 2022 Award of Distinction for Automotive Transmission
  • Driven and drive sprockets, pressure plate and sector gear for BorgWarner production AWD transfer case were honored
  • The competition is sponsored by Metal Powder Industries Federation

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amsted Automotive Group's winning streak continues in 2022. Its Burgess-Norton business unit won the Award of Distinction for Automotive Transmission during the 58th Powder Metallurgy Design Excellence Awards competition held in June at the PowderMet2022 in Portland. The international conference for powder metallurgy and metal additive manufacturing is sponsored by the Metal Powder Industries Federation (MPIF).

The award for Outstanding Application of Powder Metallurgy was for the driven and drive sprockets, pressure plate and sector gear used in BorgWarner production all-wheel-drive transfer cases. The Powder Metallurgy Design Excellence Awards judges on three key technologies: conventional powder metallurgy, metal injection molding and metal additive manufacturing. Categories include automotive (engine, transmission and chassis), aerospace/military/firearms, and lawn and garden/off-highway. To qualify for the competition, fabricators who are MPIF members must submit components that epitomize the possibilities inherent in this metal-forming technology, which are then judged by a panel of industry judges.

In addition to winning the Award of Distinction for Automotive Transmission, Burgess-Norton was invited to speak during this year's event. Jeff Prout, VP Product Technology; George Coppens, CAE Manager; and Xin Yin, R&D Engineer from the Powder Metallurgy business unit presented on the topics of Powder Metallurgy and the Mechanical Diode Clutch in Automatic Transmissions, Powder Metallurgy Clutching Applications in Electrified Propulsion Systems, and Confronting the Challenges of Predicting Powder Metallurgy Performance in Powertrain Applications.

Burgess-Norton has a long history of excelling in powder metal innovation and manufacturing. This year's award makes 24 times that it has been honored with an MPIF award, and 16 times that it has won the Award of Distinction.

Year   

Award                 

Category                           

Part Description

2022

Award of Distinction     

Automotive Transmission             

Drive & Driven Sprockets

2017

Award of Distinction     

Automotive Transmission         

Reverse Pocket Plate

2013

Award of Distinction     

Automotive Transmission           

Ramp Plate

2011

Award of Distinction     

Hardware/Appliances               

Crimp Retainer

2010

Award of Distinction     

Hand Tools/Recreation             

Motorcycle Drive Sprocket

2008

Grand Prize                 

Automotive Transmission       

Notch/Backing & Pocket Plates

2007

Award of Distinction     

Lawn & Garden/Off-Highway     

Actuator Arms

2006

Grand Prize                 

Lawn & Garden/Off-Highway     

Pulley & Drum

2005

Grand Prize                 

Innovative Functional Assembly   

Steering system axle assembly

1999

Award of Distinction     

Ferrous                                         

Coupler assembly

1992

Award of Distinction     

Ferrous                                       

Hydraulic pump displacement cam

1989

Award of Distinction     

Ferrous                                       

Sprocket assembly

1986

Award of Distinction     

Ferrous                                         

Sector gear

1983

Award of Distinction     

Ferrous                                         

Reaction block

1982

Grand Prize                   

Ferrous                                     

Manifold

1981

Award of Distinction       

Ferrous                                       

Bevel spur gear

1977

Grand Prize                   

Ferrous                                     

Truck differential cam plate

1975

Award of Distinction       

Ferrous                                       

Hydraulic motor parts assembly

1974

Award of Distinction       

Ferrous                                       

Nickel steel PM gear assembly

1973

Award of Distinction       

Ferrous                                       

4-wheel drive nickel steel parts

1971

Grand Prize                   

Ferrous                                     

Nickel-steel trans. drive gear

1968

Grand Prize                 

Ferrous                                     

Hi-torque, low-speed, hydraulic motor parts

1967

Award of Distinction     

Ferrous                                       

3-speed transmission for garden equipment

1965

Grand Prize                 

Spur gear differential

Burgess-Norton built its core business around powertrains and propulsion systems. It is the leading producer of powder metal products, having produced millions of units for all types of internal combustion engines for many leading global customers in the automotive and truck markets. The company has been at the forefront of powder metal technology for more than 65 years.

About Amsted Automotive Group

In 2021, Amsted Automotive Group brought together Means Industries Inc., SMW Manufacturing, and Burgess-Norton Mfg. Co., Inc. to form a new and innovative technology team. The integration provides an expanded global presence with 21 facilities in North America, Europe, and Asia to serve the global automotive customer base with a robust manufacturing footprint, producing over 100 million components and assemblies annually. The group combines design and engineering expertise, strategically aligned to be a nimble leader in advanced metal-forming, powder metal manufacturing, and electro-mechanical clutches for electrified propulsion solutions.  Amsted Automotive plays an integral role in the global automotive market, both ICE and EV, in North America, Europe, and Asia.

