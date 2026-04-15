Amsted Automotive Highlights Advanced Powertrain and Metal-Forming Technologies at 2026 Vienna Motor Symposium

SAGINAW, Mich., April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Amsted Automotive will exhibit its advanced propulsion systems and metal-forming technologies at the 47th International Vienna Motor Symposium, taking place April 22–24, 2026, in Vienna, Austria. Attendees can visit Amsted Automotive to explore its latest innovations supporting hybrid, electrified and internal combustion powertrain architectures.

The International Vienna Motor Symposium is one of the industry's most influential technical forums, bringing together more than 1,000 experts from over 20 countries to exchange insights on propulsion technologies, electrification strategies and the future of mobility.

At this year's event, Amsted Automotive will highlight its integrated approach to propulsion systems and precision manufacturing, delivering scalable solutions engineered to improve efficiency, durability and system performance across global vehicle platforms.

Propulsion Systems

Amsted Automotive's propulsion systems portfolio—developed by Means Industries—features advanced torque management technologies designed for hybrid and electrified powertrains. Key products on display include:

MD (Mechanical Diode): Enables flexible hybrid configurations by seamlessly managing multiple power sources, supporting both series and parallel hybrid architectures while optimizing efficiency across varying drive cycles.

CMD (Controllable Mechanical Diode): Integrates multiple clutch functions into a compact assembly, reducing system complexity, improving packaging efficiency and enabling smoother torque transitions.

DCC (Dynamic Controllable Clutch): Improves fuel economy and reduces parasitic losses by decoupling the engine or driveline components when torque transfer is not required, particularly beneficial in hybrid and electrified applications.

These systems are engineered to support the industry's shift toward a diversified propulsion landscape, where hybridization, electrification and high-efficiency internal combustion technologies coexist. Amsted Automotive's propulsion solutions help OEMs meet increasingly stringent emissions and efficiency targets while maintaining performance, refinement and cost competitiveness.

By combining deep expertise in powertrain technology, precision manufacturing and system integration, Amsted Automotive delivers propulsion solutions that are production-ready, globally scalable and adaptable to evolving regulatory and market demands.

Powder Metal Components

Amsted Automotive will showcase its award-winning powder metallurgy capabilities, delivering high-strength, net-shape components for complex drivetrain applications. Featured products include:

Precision-engineered gears

High-density planetary carriers

Durable sprockets

These components are designed to reduce weight, improve wear resistance and enable cost-effective production of intricate geometries critical to modern transmissions and electrified drivetrains.

Advanced Metal Forming

Amsted Automotive's advanced metal forming technologies support next-generation propulsion systems through lightweight, high-strength components and assemblies. Displayed products include:

Motor housing

Planetary carriers manufactured with enhanced structural integrity

Aluminum flow-formed shells for reduced mass and improved performance

Hub and shaft assemblies engineered for precision and durability

These capabilities leverage processes such as flow forming, precision stamping and advanced joining techniques to deliver consistent quality and scalable manufacturing.

Cold-Formed Components

Also featured are Amsted Automotive's cold-formed products, including piston pins engineered for strength, fatigue resistance and dimensional precision. Cold forming preserves material grain flow, resulting in superior mechanical properties and extended component life in demanding powertrain environments.

About Amsted Automotive

Amsted Automotive was formed in 2021 through the integration of Burgess-Norton, Means Industries, Transform Automotive and SMW Manufacturing. With 21 facilities across North America, Europe, and Asia, the company supports global automotive, off-highway, and mining industries — producing over 200 million components and assemblies annually. Amsted Automotive is a leader in advanced metal-forming, cold-forming and powder metal technologies, as well as innovative propulsion solutions for electrified, hybrid and internal combustion engine powertrain systems. With global manufacturing including 13 U.S.-based facilities, Amsted minimizes tariff risks and supply delays through its ability to manufacturer in the customer's region.

SOURCE Amsted Automotive