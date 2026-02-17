Amsted Automotive Mining Construction and Industrial Solutions Will be Showcased at CONEXPO 2026

BELLEVILLE, Mich., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Amsted Automotive will exhibit its innovative net-formed products for the construction, mining and heavy-equipment markets at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2026 taking place March 3–7 in Las Vegas.

At CONEXPO 2026, SMW Manufacturing, an Amsted Automotive company, will connect with industry leaders and showcase products engineered to perform in the most demanding operating environments. Featured solutions include cutting tools for surface and underground applications; long-wall miner bits for high-demand long-wall operations, forestry, trenching and wear parts; and industrial coupler components designed for exceptional strength and durability.

In addition to product highlights, the Amsted Automotive team will spotlight its cold-forming and finishing capabilities. Amsted has a broad portfolio of heavy-duty and industrial solutions servicing the construction, mining and infrastructure markets.

Surface and Underground Mining Tools

Amsted surface and underground mining tools are engineered for continuous surface and underground operations. Cold-formed for enhanced strength and wear resistance, the tools deliver long service life and durability in high-impact drilling and abrasive conditions.

Road Rehabilitation and Milling Bits

Manufactured in our customers' region of use, cold-formed road milling bits are engineered for the most demanding road rehabilitation and asphalt milling applications. Preserved grain flow allows for consistent geometry, improved strength and reduced wear during aggressive cutting cycles and continuous operation.

Long-Wall Conical Miner Bits

Also featured will be the Amsted Long-Wall Conical Miner Bit, designed specifically for long-wall cutting applications. Manufactured in sizes ranging from 43mm to 48mm, these bits offer superior wear resistance, extended service life and reliable performance under extreme mining and excavation conditions, helping reduce downtime and improve operational efficiency.

Industrial Coupler Components

Amsted Automotive will also display its Industrial Coupler Components and Hydraulic Stems, designed for use in harsh environments. Heavy-duty ferrules and stems are produced in diameters from ½ to 6 inches. Precision machining of the stem face allows for customization and system compatibility, while an advanced extrusion process optimizes grain flow for improved strength and resistance to stress and wear.

Other products on display include cold-formed bolts, brake pistons and industrial piston pins and bearing products.

Visit Amsted Automotive in North Hall booth N11976 at CONEXPO 2026.

About Amsted Automotive

Amsted Automotive was formed in 2021 through the integration of Burgess-Norton, Means Industries, Transform Automotive and SMW Manufacturing. With 21 facilities across North America, Europe, and Asia, the company supports global automotive, off-highway, and mining industries — producing over 200 million components and assemblies annually. Amsted Automotive is a leader in advanced metal-forming, cold-forming and powder metal technologies, as well as innovative propulsion solutions for electrified, hybrid and internal combustion engine powertrain systems. With global manufacturing including 13 U.S.-based facilities, Amsted minimizes tariff risks and supply delays through its ability to manufacturer in the customer's region.

Contact: Cole Quinnell

248-877-0590

[email protected]

SOURCE Amsted Automotive