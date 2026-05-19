Amsted Automotive to Showcase Technologies Supporting the Full Spectrum of Modern Powertrains at JSAE 2026

SAGINAW, Mich., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the global powertrain landscape continues to transition at a rapid pace, Amsted Automotive is uniquely positioned to support OEMs navigating the realignments across internal combustion, hybrid and electrified platforms. At the Automotive Engineering Exposition (JSAE) 2026 in Yokohama, Japan, May 27-29, 2026, Amsted will demonstrate how its integrated propulsion technologies and advanced manufacturing capabilities enable scalable, high-efficiency solutions across ICE, HEV and EV architectures.

JSAE is one of Japan's premier automotive engineering events, bringing together OEMs, suppliers and technical leaders to exchange insights on propulsion technologies, electrification strategies and the future of mobility.

Propulsion Systems

Amsted Automotive's propulsion technologies are engineered to manage torque efficiently across ICE, hybrid and electrified drivetrains. Featured solutions include:

MD (Mechanical Diode): Enables flexible hybrid configurations by seamlessly managing multiple power sources, supporting both series and parallel hybrid architectures while optimizing efficiency across varying drive cycles.

CMD (Controllable Mechanical Diode): Integrates multiple clutch functions into a compact assembly, reducing system complexity, improving packaging efficiency and enabling smoother torque transitions.

DCC (Dynamic Controllable Clutch): Improves fuel economy and reduces parasitic losses by decoupling the engine or driveline components when torque transfer is not required, particularly beneficial in hybrid and electrified applications.

Together, these technologies help manufacturers address a wide range of propulsion strategies, enabling optimized performance while meeting regulatory and efficiency targets.

Powder Metal Components

Amsted Automotive's powder metallurgy capabilities enable the production of complex, high-strength components with near-net shape precision. Products on display include gears, planetary carriers and sprockets engineered for durability, dimensional accuracy and efficient high-volume manufacturing.

These components are designed to support modern transmission and electrified drivetrain systems, where strength, weight reduction and consistency are critical to performance and cost control.

Advanced Metal Forming

The company's advanced forming technologies produce lightweight, structurally optimized components for next-generation propulsion systems. Featured applications include motor housings, flow-formed aluminum shells, reinforced planetary carriers and integrated hub and shaft assemblies.

By leveraging processes such as flow forming, precision stamping and advanced joining, Amsted Automotive achieves enhanced material properties, reduced mass and consistent production quality at scale.

Visit Amsted Automotive at Booth #391 during JSAE 2026.

About Amsted Automotive

Amsted Automotive was formed in 2021 through the integration of Burgess-Norton, Means Industries, Transform Automotive and SMW Manufacturing. With 21 facilities across North America, Europe, and Asia, the company supports global automotive, off-highway, and mining industries — producing over 200 million components and assemblies annually. Amsted Automotive is a leader in advanced metal-forming, cold-forming and powder metal technologies, as well as innovative propulsion solutions for electrified, hybrid and internal combustion engine powertrain systems. With global manufacturing including 13 U.S.-based facilities, Amsted minimizes tariff risks and supply delays through its ability to manufacturer in the customer's region.

SOURCE Amsted Automotive