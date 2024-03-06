Amsted Automotive Opens New Manufacturing Facility to Supply Automakers in Asian Market

This new facility will manufacture components for electric, hybrid and internal combustion vehicles

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amsted Automotive opened a new manufacturing facility in Nanjing, China, expanding the company's global footprint of automotive supply manufacturing to 22 facilities located in North America, Europe and Asia.

This new facility will operate as Means Nanjing Automotive Components Ltd., and it will manufacture efficiency-enhancing driveline solutions for vehicles assembled in the Asian market.

The new facility has capacity to produce 1 million controllable one-way clutches per year and will commence production in the third quarter of 2024.

"Means Nanjing Automotive Components Ltd. provides our customers in the region better access to Amsted Automotive technology and excellence in manufacturing," said Jeremy Holt, President Amsted Automotive. "It will have the flexibility to produce products for a range of conventional, EV and HEV propulsion systems to support global automakers as market preferences and demand changes."

About Amsted Automotive Group

In 2021, Amsted Automotive Group brought together Means Industries Inc., Transform Automotive, SMW Manufacturing, and Burgess-Norton Mfg. Co., Inc. to form a new and innovative technology team. The integration provides an expanded global presence with 22 facilities in North America, Europe, and Asia to serve the global automotive customer base with a robust manufacturing footprint, producing over 100 million components and assemblies annually. The group combines design and engineering expertise, strategically aligned to be a nimble leader in advanced metal-forming and efficient torque management solutions for electrified propulsion systems. Amsted Automotive Group plays an integral role in global automatic transmissions designed and manufactured in North America, Europe, and Asia.

