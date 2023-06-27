Amsted Automotive Recognized with Two Design Excellence Awards at PowderMet2023, Award of Distinction and Grand Prize

News provided by

Amsted Automotive

27 Jun, 2023, 08:02 ET

  • Burgess-Norton Mfg. received the Automotive – Electric Vehicle Grand Prize and Automotive – Transmission Award of Distinction
  • PowderMet2023 featured 200 technical presentations from industry experts, including Amsted Automotive
  • Burgess-Norton Mfg. and Means Industries engineers chaired special interest sessions
  • PowderMet2023's focus is powder metallurgy, metal injection molding, and metal additive manufacturing

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amsted Automotive business unit Burgess-Norton Mfg. was honored with two Powder Metallurgy (PM) Design Excellence Awards during PowderMet2023, building upon the long list of awards that Amsted has received in recent years for its innovation and application of technology in the automotive industry.

Burgess-Norton was honored with the Automotive – Electric Vehicle Grand Prize for an outstanding application of powder metallurgy in an innovative notch plate and pocket plate used in an electro-mechanical E-axle disconnect deployed in a currently-produced electric vehicle. The notch plate and pocket plate rotate in an assembly and balance requirements are achieved through a combination of tooling geometry, die-fill compensation, and sectional densities, which avoids the need for a balance correction operation. The use of powdered metal in these parts provides a 9 percent weight savings.

Burgess-Norton also received the Automotive – Transmission Award of Distinction for its application of powder metallurgy used in drive and driven sprockets utilized in certain transfer cases for automotive customers. The sprockets are used in hybrid drivetrain that incorporates battery propulsion and traditional internal combustion engine technology. The use of powdered metal sprockets works well in this high-density application where part strength and resistance to wear is critical. Also, the near-net-shape capabilities of the Burgess Norton powdered metal process reduce costly machining steps and material scrap.

This marks the 59th year of the Powder Metallurgy (PM) Design Excellence Award Competition program, which took place curing PowderMet2023: International Conference on Powder Metallurgy & Particulate Materials.

In addition to these awards, Amsted and its business units had a significant presence at PowderMet2023: International Conference on Powder Metallurgy & Particulate Materials. Engineers presented at various technical sessions, and experts from Amsted were session chairs for a diverse group of topics facing the industry and manufacturing. The annual PowderMet trade show took place June 18-21, 2023 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

About Amsted Automotive Group

In 2021, Amsted Automotive Group brought together Means Industries Inc., SMW Manufacturing, and Burgess-Norton Mfg. Co., Inc. to form a new and innovative technology team. The integration provides an expanded global presence with 21 facilities in North America, Europe, and Asia to serve the global automotive customer base with a robust manufacturing footprint, producing over 100 million components and assemblies annually. The group combines design and engineering expertise, strategically aligned to be a nimble leader in advanced metal-forming and powder metal manufacturing with electro-mechanical clutch design capabilities for electrified propulsion solutions and builds on Amsted Automotive Group's integral role in global advanced automatic transmissions designed in North America, Europe, and Asia.

Contact:

Cole Quinnell

248-877-0590

[email protected]com

SOURCE Amsted Automotive

Also from this source

Amsted Automotive Group to Feature Advanced Clutches and Propulsion Systems at JSAE Automotive Engineering Exposition 2023 Yokohama

Multi-Functional Shift System for EV Drivetrains to be Presented at 2023 CTI Symposium USA

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.