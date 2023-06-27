Amsted Automotive Recognized with Two Design Excellence Awards at PowderMet2023, Award of Distinction and Grand Prize

Burgess-Norton Mfg. received the Automotive – Electric Vehicle Grand Prize and Automotive – Transmission Award of Distinction

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amsted Automotive business unit Burgess-Norton Mfg. was honored with two Powder Metallurgy (PM) Design Excellence Awards during PowderMet2023, building upon the long list of awards that Amsted has received in recent years for its innovation and application of technology in the automotive industry.

Burgess-Norton was honored with the Automotive – Electric Vehicle Grand Prize for an outstanding application of powder metallurgy in an innovative notch plate and pocket plate used in an electro-mechanical E-axle disconnect deployed in a currently-produced electric vehicle. The notch plate and pocket plate rotate in an assembly and balance requirements are achieved through a combination of tooling geometry, die-fill compensation, and sectional densities, which avoids the need for a balance correction operation. The use of powdered metal in these parts provides a 9 percent weight savings.

Burgess-Norton also received the Automotive – Transmission Award of Distinction for its application of powder metallurgy used in drive and driven sprockets utilized in certain transfer cases for automotive customers. The sprockets are used in hybrid drivetrain that incorporates battery propulsion and traditional internal combustion engine technology. The use of powdered metal sprockets works well in this high-density application where part strength and resistance to wear is critical. Also, the near-net-shape capabilities of the Burgess Norton powdered metal process reduce costly machining steps and material scrap.

This marks the 59th year of the Powder Metallurgy (PM) Design Excellence Award Competition program, which took place curing PowderMet2023: International Conference on Powder Metallurgy & Particulate Materials.

In addition to these awards, Amsted and its business units had a significant presence at PowderMet2023: International Conference on Powder Metallurgy & Particulate Materials. Engineers presented at various technical sessions, and experts from Amsted were session chairs for a diverse group of topics facing the industry and manufacturing. The annual PowderMet trade show took place June 18-21, 2023 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

About Amsted Automotive Group

In 2021, Amsted Automotive Group brought together Means Industries Inc., SMW Manufacturing, and Burgess-Norton Mfg. Co., Inc. to form a new and innovative technology team. The integration provides an expanded global presence with 21 facilities in North America, Europe, and Asia to serve the global automotive customer base with a robust manufacturing footprint, producing over 100 million components and assemblies annually. The group combines design and engineering expertise, strategically aligned to be a nimble leader in advanced metal-forming and powder metal manufacturing with electro-mechanical clutch design capabilities for electrified propulsion solutions and builds on Amsted Automotive Group's integral role in global advanced automatic transmissions designed in North America, Europe, and Asia.

SOURCE Amsted Automotive