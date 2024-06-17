Amsted Automotive Team to Lead Metallurgy and Vehicle Electrification Panels and Discussions at PowderMet2024

Amsted will chair two panel discussions at the event and will present in a third

Amsted utilizes innovative powder metallurgy in its e-axle disconnect systems and multi-functional clutch systems

PowderMet2024 is the premiere conference for the powder metallurgy industry in the Americas

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amsted Automotive is leading several panels and discussions on emerging technologies and issues in metallurgy as part of PowderMet2024, as well as chairing a session on vehicle electrification. Tapping into decades of experience that the Amsted team has in each of these fields, these discussions of leading professionals in the powder-metal market will help evolve and shape the future of the industry, as well as refine current best practices.

George Coppens, Amsted Automotive Senior CAE Manager, will present Applications and Opportunities for Powder Metallurgy in Next-Gen Electric Vehicle Drivetrains on Wednesday, June 19, beginning at 9:30am. His presentation will include how Amsted is using powder metal technology to meet its package, durability, strength and sustainability goals as it develops future e-axle disconnect and multi-functional clutch systems for electric vehicle drivetrain systems, as well as opportunities for future powder metallurgy in this segment.

Coppens is also chairing a separate session on Vehicle Electrification, June 19 at 8:00am which will include presentations on the current state of Soft Magnetic Composites (SMC) technology, trends and standards that impact the powder metal industry in vehicle electrification. The session will also include advantages of SMC technology in new electric motors and the impact on scaling production with this technology.

Jason Chileski, Amsted Automotive Engineering Manager, will chair the Modeling Consolidation Processes on Monday, June 17, beginning at 3:45pm. This panel will include the hidden costs of surface finish in powder manufacturing, distortion modeling of powder-metal components and scaling production of nanocrystalline materials.

PowderMet2024 is the leading technical conference on powder metallurgy and metal additive manufacturing in the Americas. It takes places June 16–19, 2024, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Participants in the conference include buyers and specifiers of metal powders, tooling and compacting presses, sintering furnaces, furnace belts, powder handling and blending equipment, quality-control and automation equipment, particle-size and powder-characterization equipment, consulting and research services, and more. The event was created by The Metal Powder Industries Federation which is made up of six trade associations representing various aspects of powder metallurgy, metal powders, and particulate materials.

About Amsted Automotive Group

In 2021, Amsted Automotive Group brought together Means Industries Inc., Transform Automotive, SMW Manufacturing, and Burgess-Norton Mfg. Co., Inc. to form a new and innovative technology team. The integration provides an expanded global presence with 21 facilities in North America, Europe, and Asia to serve the global automotive, off-highway and mining industries with a robust manufacturing footprint, producing over 100 million components and assemblies annually. The group combines design and engineering expertise, strategically aligned to be a leader in precision products and efficiency solutions for electrified, hybrid and ICE propulsion systems. Amsted Automotive Group plays an integral role in global automatic transmissions designed and manufactured in North America, Europe, and Asia.

