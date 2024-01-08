Amsted Automotive Wins 2023 Merit Awards for Novel Electric Vehicle eAxle Disconnect Technology

News provided by

Amsted Automotive

08 Jan, 2024, 11:05 ET

  • Amsted Automotive received the top honor – Gold Winner – for its innovative eAxle disconnect technology
  • This technology enables seamless engagement and disengagement of all-wheel drive and four-wheel drive in electric vehicles (EVs)
  • 2024 Merit Awards were announced January 8, 2024

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amsted Automotive received the 2023 Merit Award for Automotive and Transportation with its novel Dynamic Controllable Clutch (DCC), an Electro-Mechanical eAxle Disconnect System for electric vehicles (EVs).

The Amsted eAxle Disconnect System engages and disengages the drive axles, to conserve energy and maintain on- and off-road capabilities while increasing EV range by up to 10 percent. A white paper on DCC functionality can be downloaded at amstedauto.com.

Continue Reading
The Amsted Automotive Dynamic Controllable Clutch (DCC), an Electro-Mechanical E-axle Disconnect System, engages and disengages the drive axles, while also conserving energy and maintaining on-road and off-road capabilities, increasing an EV's range by 10 percent.
The Amsted Automotive Dynamic Controllable Clutch (DCC), an Electro-Mechanical E-axle Disconnect System, engages and disengages the drive axles, while also conserving energy and maintaining on-road and off-road capabilities, increasing an EV's range by 10 percent.

This technology is utilized in production EVs commercially available today, making it a real-world solution for global automakers to provide seamless engagement and disengagement of all-wheel drive and four-wheel drive in EVs.

Merit Awards recognize leaders and businesses in multiple industries that shape today's world. Categories include healthcare, technology, business, automotive and more. Gold is the top winner in each category, followed by silver and bronze. Amsted Automotive received the Gold award in the Automotive and Transportation Electric Vehicles segment. Winners were announced January 8, 2024.

About Amsted Automotive Group

In 2021, Amsted Automotive Group brought together Means Industries Inc., SMW Manufacturing, and Burgess-Norton Mfg. Co., Inc. to form a new and innovative technology team. The integration provides an expanded global presence with 21 facilities in North America, Europe, and Asia to serve the global automotive customer base with a robust manufacturing footprint, producing over 100 million components and assemblies annually. The group combines design and engineering expertise, strategically aligned to be a nimble leader in advanced metal-forming and efficient torque management solutions for electrified propulsion systems. Amsted Automotive Group plays an integral role in global automatic transmissions designed and manufactured in North America, Europe, and Asia.

Contact:    Cole Quinnell
                 248-877-0590
                 [email protected]

SOURCE Amsted Automotive

Also from this source

Amsted Automotive Presents Range-Extending Technology for Next-Gen EV Drivetrains at 2023 CTI Symposium Expo

Amsted Automotive Presents Range-Extending Technology for Next-Gen EV Drivetrains at 2023 CTI Symposium Expo

The demands on electric vehicle (EV) powertrain systems continue to escalate to better meet customer needs, and Amsted Automotive is developing...
Metal Forming with Reduced Material Waste, Improved ESG Will be Focus of Amsted Automotive's 2023 SAE Brake Colloquium Display

Metal Forming with Reduced Material Waste, Improved ESG Will be Focus of Amsted Automotive's 2023 SAE Brake Colloquium Display

As metal manufacturing requirements continue to advance, net-forming and cold-forming solutions from the Amsted Automotive Group family of business...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Electrical Utilities

Image1

Utilities

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.