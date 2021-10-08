Amsterdam UMC Chooses ERP Platform from Infor and Apex Systems

UTRECHT, Netherlands, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor, the industry cloud company, together with system integrator Apex Systems, will deliver an ERP platform to Amsterdam UMC. Infor CloudSuiteTM Healthcare is a modern industry-specific cloud solution that is specifically designed for operational processes and integration needs of healthcare organisations. The solution can be used for the financial administration, procurement and logistics of the hospital.

Amsterdam UMC, which consists of the Academic Medical Center and the VU Medical Center, is one of the largest hospitals in Europe. In the hospitals, over 16,000 employees provide care to 350,000 patients per year. Amsterdam UMC is an existing customer of Infor and already uses Infor Cloverleaf for interoperability.

Apex Systems, formerly known as Avaap, is a system integrator specialized in the healthcare sector and is one of the key players in the implementation process. Apex Systems is supported by NextMed and Enovation. The total implementation process will take about two years.

"We are very pleased to be able to deploy our cloud solution together with our partners in one of the most prestigious teaching hospitals in Europe," said Jelle Brouwer, Infor senior account executive for healthcare. "This is an important step in using our expertise to further extend these cloud services to European hospitals. Our ERP solutions and the strong implementation through our partners contribute to efficient processes in the medical centers and lay a strong foundation for building healthcare-specific innovations."

About Infor CloudSuite Healthcare

Infor CloudSuiteTM Healthcare is a platform specifically designed to support the operational processes and integration needs of healthcare organizations. The multi-tenant cloud platform connects the business of healthcare with the mission of healthcare by providing ERP solutions for finance, workforce planning, and the supply chain, among others. With this, the platform works to further optimize and automate healthcare organizations to build healthcare-specific innovations.

About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. Providing mission-critical enterprise applications to 65,000 customers in more than 175 countries, Infor software is designed to deliver more value and less risk, with more sustainable operational advantages. We empower our 17,000 employees to leverage their deep industry expertise and use data-driven insights to create, learn and adapt quickly to solve emerging business and industry challenges. Infor is committed to providing our customers with modern tools to transform their business and accelerate their own path to innovation. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com.

About Apex Systems

Apex Systems is a world-class technology services company that uses industry insights and experience to deliver solutions that fulfill our customers' digital visions. We offer a continuum of services ranging from workforce mobilization and modern business solutions to digital innovation to achieve better results and create more value for our clients. Apex transforms our customers with modern enterprise solutions tailored to the industries we serve.

Apex is present in more than 70 markets in the US, Canada, Mexico, UK, Netherlands, Spain, France, Belgium and Luxembourg. Apex is a segment of ASGN Inc. (NYSE: ASGN). For more information, please visit www.apexsystems.com.

