AMTA advocates for statewide massage therapy licensure in Minnesota

Support HF 362/SF 1131 to protect the public and strengthen the massage profession

EVANSTON, Ill., Feb. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Massage Therapy Association® (AMTA) is proud to lead efforts to establish statewide massage therapy licensure in Minnesota and urges lawmakers and stakeholders to support House File 362 (HF 362) and Senate File 1131 (SF 1131) during the 2026 legislative session.

Massage therapy is an important part of health and wellness.

Minnesota is currently one of only a few states in the nation without statewide massage therapy regulation. AMTA believes it is time for Minnesota to join the vast majority of states in ensuring massage therapy is safe, professional, and consistently regulated for the benefit of both practitioners and the public.

"Statewide licensure is a critical step toward protecting the public and recognizing massage therapy as an essential part of health and wellness in Minnesota," said AMTA National President Cindy Farrar. "HF 362 and SF 1131 provide a fair, thoughtful framework that supports qualified practitioners while strengthening public trust."

Why massage therapy licensure matters in Minnesota

Licensure reduces administrative and financial burdens

A single state license would replace the patchwork of local ordinances and fees currently required across Minnesota, simplifying compliance and reducing costs for massage therapists who practice in multiple cities.

Licensure increases public protection

Massage therapy licensure establishes a clear system for addressing ethical violations, criminal convictions, and license revocations—helping ensure accountability and safeguarding clients.

Licensure ensures consistent education and professional standards

Statewide massage therapy regulation would create uniform education requirements and a clearly defined scope of practice, ensuring all licensed therapists meet the same baseline standards of competence and professionalism.

Licensure recognizes massage therapy as part of health care

Licensure would formally acknowledge massage therapy as a legitimate and valuable component of health care in Minnesota. This recognition helps align massage therapy with other regulated health professions and supports greater collaboration within the broader health care system.

A fair path to licensure that keeps massage therapists working

This legislation would allow properly trained, currently practicing therapists to continue working without interruption through a licensure-by-prior-experience pathway, without requiring additional schooling or testing. The proposed law also clearly defines qualifications and scope of practice, providing consistency and clarity for both practitioners and the public.

Minnesota massage therapists support licensure

Massage therapists across Minnesota have voiced strong support for statewide licensure, citing improved professional credibility, enhanced public safety, and greater consistency across the state. AMTA continues to amplify these voices throughout the legislative process.

Make your voice heard

AMTA encourages all Minnesota massage therapists and residents to support this effort by contacting their state legislators and asking for their support of HF 362 and SF 1131 during the 2026 legislative session. Every voice can help move licensure forward, make it heard!

