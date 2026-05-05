The Latest Research Supports Massage Therapy for Muscle Recovery and Athletic Performance

EVANSTON, Ill., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Whether you're a competitive athlete or a weekend warrior, recovery is just as important as the workout itself. The American Massage Therapy Association (AMTA) is spotlighting recent research that highlights massage therapy as a powerful tool in that process. From improving performance and flexibility to reducing muscle soreness and inflammation, studies show how various massage approaches can support faster recovery, enhance physical function, and help individuals stay focused on training.

Studies show massage therapy can improve flexibility, reduce muscle soreness, and support faster recovery for athletes. Post this Massage therapy can support faster recovery and help athletes stay focused on training.

Deep Tissue Massage Boosts Performance, Recovery, and Flexibility for Athletes

A 2025 randomized controlled trial examined the effects of bi-weekly deep tissue massage over eight weeks on 150 athletes across various sports. The findings showed that deep tissue massage significantly improved muscle recovery, performance, and flexibility, with the greatest performance gains in team and strength athletes compared to endurance and individual athletes. Regular massage sessions were linked to better recovery outcomes, while longer sessions enhanced flexibility in key areas such as the lumbar region, knees, and shoulders. Overall, the results suggest that consistent deep tissue massage therapy can enhance athletic performance, especially in sports requiring strength and team coordination.1

Massage Therapy Plays an Important Role in Promoting Muscle Recovery and Reducing Inflammation Post-Exercise

Another study published in 2025, compared six common recovery methods—massage therapy, cold-water immersion, vibration therapy, static stretching, functional electrical stimulation (FES), and no treatment—in 30 participants experiencing delayed-onset muscle soreness (DOMS). While each intervention offered unique benefits, massage therapy stood out for its ability to reduce key markers of muscle damage and inflammation, helping to ease muscle stiffness and support tissue repair. The findings highlight that although multiple recovery strategies can aid in DOMS relief, massage therapy plays a particularly important role in promoting recovery at both the physiological and functional levels.2

Massage Therapy with Essential Oil Speeds Recovery and Reduces Muscle Pain

This recent study investigated whether massage therapy using lime essential oil could improve recovery from DOMS in 30 young male boxing athletes. Participants were divided into three groups: exercise only, exercise plus massage with regular lotion, and exercise plus massage with lime essential oil. The results showed significant differences in both lactic acid levels and pain intensity across the groups, with the lime essential oil massage producing the greatest reductions. Overall, the findings suggest that massage therapy enhances recovery, and using lime essential oil as a topical agent may further accelerate relief from muscle soreness and fatigue.3

AMTA: Supporting Massage Therapy for Athletes at Every Level

"Research continues to reinforce that massage therapy is a powerful, evidence-based tool for improving recovery, reducing pain, and enhancing performance for athletes at every level," said Rick Greely, AMTA National President. "Whether someone is training for competition or simply staying active, regular massage can play a critical role in helping the body recover, rebuild, and perform at its best."

AMTA remains committed to advancing massage therapy as a key component of performance and recovery strategies for athletes. By supporting scientific research, education, and public awareness, AMTA is helping expand access to massage therapy and empowering athletes at all levels to recover more effectively, perform better, and maintain long-term physical health.

About the American Massage Therapy Association

The American Massage Therapy Association, the most trusted name in massage therapy, is a non-profit and the largest professional association serving massage therapists, massage students and massage schools. The association is directed by volunteer leadership and fosters ongoing, direct member involvement through its 51 chapters. AMTA works to advance the profession through ethics and standards, the promotion of fair and consistent licensing of massage therapists in all states, and public education on the benefits of massage. To find a qualified massage therapist in your area, please visit AMTA's Find a Massage Therapist Locator Service ™ .

Press contact: [email protected]

Research Citations:

Arsovski D. Deep Tissue Massage Therapy: Effects on Muscle Recovery and Performance in Athletes. Int J Ther Massage Bodywork. 2025 Jun 12;18(2):40-51. doi: 10.3822/ijtmb.v18i2.1139. PMID: 40510040; PMCID: PMC12140169.



Wei M, Liu X, Wang S. The impact of various post-exercise interventions on the relief of delayed-onset muscle soreness: a randomized controlled trial. Front Physiol. 2025 Aug 4;16:1622377. doi: 10.3389/fphys.2025.1622377. PMID: 40832134; PMCID: PMC12358485.



Harahap NS, Manalu N, Siregar NS, Machrina Y. Effect of Massage Therapy with Lime (Citrus Aurantifolia) Essential Oil on the Recovery of Delayed Onset of Muscle Soreness in Athletes. Med Arch. 2023 Feb;77(1):24-28. doi: 10.5455/medarh.2023.77.24-28. PMID: 36919127; PMCID: PMC10008347.

SOURCE American Massage Therapy Association