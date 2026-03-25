AMTA Announces Call for Massage School Grant Applications funded by Massage Envy

Ten $10,000 grants awarded to schools to help advance the massage therapy profession

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. and EVANSTON, Ill., March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Massage Therapy Association (AMTA) today announced that applications will open April 1 for the eighth round of massage school grants, funded by Massage Envy, to support future massage therapists and strengthen the massage industry. AMTA is the largest non-profit professional association serving massage therapists, massage students, and massage schools. Massage Envy is a national leader in skin care and the nation's No. 1 provider of massage in the U.S. collectively across its franchise network.

This round of massage school grants marks a significant expansion of the program's impact, with the number of schools receiving awards increasing from five to ten. AMTA will award ten $10,000 grants, funded by Massage Envy, in spring 2026 to help massage schools attract, train and graduate future generations of massage therapists.

"Expanding this program reflects the brand's continued commitment to the future of the massage therapy profession and the communities Massage Envy's franchised locations serve," said Todd Schrader, CEO of Massage Envy Franchising. "As demand for skilled therapists continues to grow, investing in massage education helps ensure students are prepared for successful careers."

Accredited massage schools interested in applying for a grant should complete an online application on AMTA's website, detailing how the grant would help support their school and students. Applications will be accepted April 1 - 30, 2026.

"Supporting more massage therapy schools and students is incredibly meaningful to us," said Rick Greely, National President, AMTA. "We value our relationship with Massage Envy and its continued investment in massage education, helping schools strengthen their programs and support the next generation of massage therapists."

Massage Envy does not sponsor or administer the grant program, and Massage Envy is not affiliated with and does not endorse any massage school, including those receiving the grants.

About Massage Envy

Massage Envy, based in Scottsdale, Arizona, is a national franchisor and does not independently own or operate any of the Massage Envy franchised locations nationwide. The Massage Envy franchise network, through its franchise locations, is a leading provider of premium skin care offerings and massage services. The Massage Envy brand was founded in 2002 and began offering skin care services in 2008. The brand has franchise locations that have together delivered more than 225 million services across its skin care and body care offerings. For more information, visit MassageEnvy.com or follow @MassageEnvy on Instagram, X, and Facebook.

About The American Massage Therapy Association

The American Massage Therapy Association, the most trusted name in massage therapy, is the largest non-profit, professional association serving massage therapists, massage students and massage schools. The association is directed by volunteer leadership and fosters ongoing, direct member involvement through its 51 chapters. AMTA works to advance the profession through ethics and standards, the promotion of fair and consistent licensing of massage therapists in all states, and public education on the benefits of massage. To find a qualified massage therapist in your area, please visit AMTA's Massage Therapist Locator Service.

SOURCE Massage Envy