Massage Envy Celebrates National Award Winners at 2026 Annual Performance Summit

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Massage Envy, a national leader in skin care and the nation's No. 1 provider of massage in the U.S. collectively across its franchise network, has named the winners of its national awards program at the 2026 Annual Performance Summit in Las Vegas, Nev. The awards honor franchisees, franchised location employees, and massage schools that exemplify the brand's core values.

"Each year, these awards recognize the incredible work of franchisees and franchised location employees across the country," said Todd Schrader, CEO of Massage Envy Franchising. "The nominations reflect their impact on members, guests, teams, and communities. I'm proud to celebrate those who bring the brand's purpose to life."

Franchisees nominate team members through stories of excellence, leadership, and impact. Regional winners are invited to the Annual Performance Summit, where national winners are announced. The following awards were presented for the 2025 calendar year:

National Therapist of the Year: John Nappi, III, Massage Therapist at Massage Envy Brick, N.J. Franchised Location

Nappi's impact extends beyond the care he provides to clients. As a mentor and sponsor trainer, he helps massage students and fellow team members build confidence, refine their techniques, and advance their careers. Over the years, he has been a steady, trusted presence through leadership changes, team transitions, and the rollout of new services and enhancements. Heather Baranay, Operations Manager for the franchisee, shared, "John is patient, kind, caring, and empathetic. He adapts his teaching style to meet each person where they are."

National Esthetician of the Year: Jordan Shepler, Esthetician at Massage Envy Davenport, Iowa, Franchised Location

As shared by Franchise Owner Margaret Ortiz, Shepler is recognized for his skill, professionalism, and dedication to excellence in aesthetics. He delivers a highly personalized experience, designing customized treatment plans that support long-term skin health. He is also an influential mentor, helping elevate skill and confidence among fellow estheticians. A client shared, "Jordan doesn't treat skin care as a transaction, but as an ongoing collaboration. He stays engaged in my progress, adjusts my plan as needed and ensures I always feel supported."

National Stretch Service Provider of the Year: Andrew Palmer, Stretch Service Provider at Massage Envy Burke, Va. Franchised Location

Palmer's manager described him as the cornerstone of Total Body Stretch at his franchised location, setting a standard of excellence through his leadership, skill, and dedication. He is a driving force behind the program's success, delivering an exceptional client experience that builds loyalty, repeat visits, and referrals. As the primary trainer for new stretch therapists and leader of monthly trainings, he mentors colleagues and strengthens consistency across the location's stretch program. Hanna Martin shared that his expertise and empathetic approach have elevated stretch services at the location.

National Manager of the Year: Angelica Wyant, Manager at Massage Envy Twin Creek and Massage Envy La Vista, Neb. Franchised Locations

According to Franchise Owner Sheila Ericksen, Wyant stepped into a clinic facing performance challenges and quickly reversed its trajectory, driving gains across revenue, membership sales, and service hours while continuing to lead strong performance at a second location. She also strengthened the locations' talent pipeline by enrolling 15 students in a massage therapy program and maintaining engagement throughout their training, while increasing therapist hiring amid low applicant flow. Ericksen shared that Wyant's leadership has had a lasting impact on performance, culture, and team stability, describing her as an incredible asset to the Massage Envy brand.

National Sales Associate of the Year: Dinah Clayton, Sales Associate at Massage Envy West Melbourne, Fla. Franchised Location

Clayton's manager described her as a team member who doesn't simply work at a location but grows with it, consistently raising the bar through her dedication, professionalism, and commitment to excellence. She is known for supporting guests and teammates with a steady, compassionate presence and helping create an environment where others feel valued. Diana Bell shared that Clayton leads by example, demonstrating empathy, reliability, and a deep investment in the success of those around her. "Dinah is the person you can always count on. She truly lives our core values every day."

Franchisee of the Year: Gary Rea, Franchisee at Massage Envy Upland, Rancho Cucamonga, Claremont, Ontario and Apple Valley (California) Franchised Locations

The Massage Envy brand recognizes Gary Rea for his exceptional leadership and commitment to people, performance, and purpose. Since opening his first franchised location in 2007, Rea has built a strong multi-location business grounded in operational excellence and thoughtful expansion. Rea is widely recognized by his team for the people-first culture he has built across his franchised locations. Managers describe him as approachable, supportive, and invested in their growth. His balance of strong business performance and genuine care has fostered loyalty, accountability, and pride across his organization.

Spirit Award: Mario and Marissa Hawkins, Franchise Owners of 10 locations in the Las Vegas and Reno metropolitan areas

Mario and Marissa Hawkins were recognized for embodying the heart of the Massage Envy brand through leadership that extends beyond their franchised locations and into the communities they serve. Their approach reflects a sustained commitment to service and community impact.

Over the past year, they supported entrepreneurship and professional development initiatives, worked with local schools to promote literacy and confidence, and partnered with community organizations on a large school-based event serving hundreds of children. Through coat drives, toy drives, and small business mentorship, they have built a platform for ongoing community impact.

Excellence in Education Awards: These awards recognize schools that set the standard for massage education:

Urban River Massage Institute

Northwest Career College

Kneaded Energy School of Massage

St. Moritz

Massage Envy is not affiliated with and does not endorse any massage school, including those receiving the awards.

The awards were presented on Tuesday, April 14, as part of the 2026 Annual Performance Summit in Las Vegas, Nev.

Attendees also raised more than $6,150 for three nonprofit partners the brand supports each year: The Skin Cancer Foundation's Destination Healthy Skin program, Susan G. Komen®, and GlamourGals. The Massage Envy brand will match the donations, supporting skin cancer screenings, breast cancer education, and programs addressing social isolation among older adults.

About Massage Envy

Founded in 2002, Massage Envy is based in Scottsdale, Arizona, and is a national franchisor that does not independently own or operate any of the Massage Envy franchised locations nationwide. The Massage Envy franchise network, through its franchised locations in 49 states, has delivered more than 235 million services across its skin care and body care offerings. For more information, visit www.MassageEnvy.com or follow @MassageEnvy on Instagram, X, and Facebook.

SOURCE Massage Envy