AMTA Announces Massage School Grant Winners funded by Massage Envy

Five $10,000 grants awarded to schools to advance the massage therapy profession

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. and EVANSTON, Ill., Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Massage Therapy Association (AMTA), announced the winners from the Fall 2024 massage school grants funded by Massage Envy to support the future of the massage therapy profession. AMTA is a non-profit and the largest association serving the massage profession. Massage Envy is the nation's No. 1 provider of massage in the U.S. collectively across its franchise network and a national leader in skincare.

Five $10,000 grants, funded by Massage Envy, will be awarded to the following schools to help institutions attract, train and graduate future generations of highly qualified massage therapists:

Fort Hayes State University

Massage Career Institute of Arkansas

Sabai Professional Massage Academy

Spring Baths House School of Massage Therapy

St. Moritz Academy

"Massage Envy is excited to announce the latest AMTA grant-winning schools and continue to support current and future massage therapy students," said Todd Schrader, Massage Envy CEO. "We hope these resources help enhance educational offerings and spark students' curiosity to explore the diverse paths available in this rewarding field."

"AMTA is honored to continue our relationship with Massage Envy on these school grants, which play a crucial role in advancing massage therapy education," said Kim Kane-Santos, AMTA President. "We look forward to a future where these initiatives further opportunities and inspire the next generation of massage therapy professionals."

Massage Envy does not sponsor or administer the grant program, and Massage Envy is not affiliated with and does not endorse any massage school, including those receiving the grants.

About Massage Envy

Massage Envy, based in Scottsdale, Arizona, is a national franchisor and does not independently own or operate any of the Massage Envy franchised locations nationwide. The Massage Envy franchise network, through its franchise locations, is the leading provider of massage services and skin care offerings. Massage Envy was founded in 2002 and started offering skin care services in 2008. The brand now has over 1,000 franchise locations in 49 states that have together delivered more than 225 million massages and skin care services. For more information, visit www.MassageEnvy.com or follow @MassageEnvy on Instagram, X and Facebook.

About The American Massage Therapy Association

The American Massage Therapy Association, the most trusted name in massage therapy, is the largest non-profit, professional association serving massage therapists, massage students and massage schools. The association is directed by volunteer leadership and fosters ongoing, direct member-involvement through its 51 chapters. AMTA works to advance the profession through ethics and standards, the promotion of fair and consistent licensing of massage therapists in all states, and public education on the benefits of massage. To find a qualified massage therapist in your area, please visit AMTA's Massage Therapist Locator Service.

