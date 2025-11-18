Amtrak: A Year of Records

Customer-centric focus drives historic performance

WASHINGTON, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Underscoring the growing demand for Amtrak across the United States, the company closed Fiscal Year 2025 (FY25) with record ridership and revenue – marking another year of growth and strong performance. These results were achieved alongside improvements in the customer experience, reinforcing Amtrak's commitment to quality service as the foundation for future growth.

"Amtrak's operational success is not just about moving more people — it's about moving them better," said Amtrak President Roger Harris. "These results show what's possible when we lead with purpose. By prioritizing reliability and the customer experience, we're laying the foundation for the next generation of passenger rail in America."

"Amtrak's growth is a preview of what's possible when everyone is working together to help get the American people where they need to go," said U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy. "Faster trains, more affordable service, and extended routes are opening up a new era of American rail. The best is yet to come as we continue to build big, beautiful infrastructure to support this bright future of transportation."

Amtrak provided 34.5 million customer trips – setting all-time records for both ridership and revenue for the second consecutive year. Through deliberate planning and thoughtful execution, Amtrak increased network capacity by 4.3% despite the challenges of an aging fleet – and customers responded with a strong demand for quality service, driving revenue that outpaced ridership.

Preliminary results for FY25 (Oct. 2024 – Sept. 2025) include:

Ridership : 34.5 million customer trips, a 5.1% increase over FY24 and an all-time record

: 34.5 million customer trips, a 5.1% increase over FY24 and an all-time record Adjusted Ticket Revenue : $2.7 billion – a first in Amtrak's history and 10.4% higher year-over-year

: $2.7 billion – a first in Amtrak's history and 10.4% higher year-over-year Total Operating Revenue 1 : $3.9 billion, a 9.1% increase over FY24

: $3.9 billion, a 9.1% increase over FY24 Customer On-time Performance : Northeast Regional trains reached their highest on-time performance in recent years this September

: Northeast Regional trains reached their highest on-time performance in recent years this September Customer Service : Surpassed systemwide customer service goals, with historical bests in Wi-Fi, food and beverage, train status communications, and station signage

: Surpassed systemwide customer service goals, with historical bests in Wi-Fi, food and beverage, train status communications, and station signage Miles Traveled: Amtrak passengers logged 6.9 billion miles in FY25, a new all-time high

Amtrak passengers logged 6.9 billion miles in FY25, a new all-time high New Services, New Trains : Made history with the launch of Amtrak Mardi Gras Service along the Gulf Coast and NextGen Acela on the Northeast Corridor; Borealis service drew over a quarter million riders in the Midwest since its FY24 debut

: Made history with the launch of along the Gulf Coast and on the Northeast Corridor; service drew over a quarter million riders in the Midwest since its FY24 debut Capital Investments : Record $5.5 billion – up nearly 25% year-over-year – in major projects and state-of-good-repair initiatives

: Record $5.5 billion – up nearly 25% year-over-year – in major projects and state-of-good-repair initiatives Adjusted Operating Earnings 2: Improved by 15.1% over FY24 to ($598.4 million), on track to achieve train operational profitability by FY28

Running a Great Railroad

Throughout FY25, Amtrak focused on running a great railroad – delivering reliable, high-quality service that earned customers' trust. On-time performance closed the year on a high note with September showing the strongest gains thanks to a strong focus on operational performance, improved infrastructure reliability, and better scheduling. New car wash facilities in Seattle, Boston, New Orleans, and Chicago boosted cleanliness, while faster terminal turn times and improved communications enhanced the travel experience. These efforts reflect Amtrak's commitment to listening to customers and investing in solutions that matter.

Millions on the Move

Amtrak experienced unprecedented demand across its network, serving more riders than ever before. This surge was felt across all service lines: the convenience and frequency of the Northeast Corridor continued to drive financial performance, State Supported services such as the Pacific Surfliner, Amtrak Cascades, Borealis, and Empire Service achieved record gains, and Long Distance routes saw increased capacity and strong ridership on iconic trains like the California Zephyr, Sunset Limited, and Coast Starlight. Amtrak Guest Rewards also surpassed 20 million enrolled members, who now represent over half of all riders.

The Network Grows

To meet the rising demand for train travel, Amtrak expanded its network by introducing new service and expanding options across the country. Amtrak Mardi GrasService launched between Mobile, Ala. and New Orleans, carrying over 18,000 riders in its first month and restoring Gulf Coast service for the first time in nearly 20 years. Borealis service between the Twin Cities and Chicago carried nearly a quarter million riders in its first full year – fueling a 227% year-over-year surge in corridor ridership since its FY24 launch.

Trains Transformed

Fleet modernization accelerated with the launch of NextGen Acela, America's newest high-speed train, which welcomed more than 60,000 riders in its first month of service. This milestone is part of a broader transformation that includes the shipment of the first Airo trainset from Siemens' Sacramento facility for testing in Pueblo, Colo., the rollout of new Long Distance locomotives, and interior upgrades across the Superliner fleet.

Building What Moves Us

Amtrak invested a record $5.5 billion in FY25 capital projects – a 24% increase over the previous year. This includes $1.1 billion for track, catenary, signal, and structural maintenance, plus progress on major bridge, tunnel and station projects like the Portal North Bridge, Connecticut River Bridge, East River Tunnel, and William H. Gray, III 30th Street Station in Philadelphia. Rail yard upgrades to support the new Airo fleet advanced in Seattle and along the East Coast. Station modernization and Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliance efforts, which included more than $182 million invested in FY25 alone, continued nationwide—making rail travel more accessible to millions.

Full Speed Ahead

Looking ahead, Amtrak will continue rolling out NextGen Acela, debut Airo trains, and continue delivering reliable and customer-focused service. Strong financial performance in FY25 keeps Amtrak's passenger trains on track to achieve operational profitability by FY28.

[1] Includes payments from state partners for State Supported routes

[2] Unaudited

